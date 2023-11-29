Epic Owner - Driver Security and Support
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of Driver Interaction and infotainment? Do you want to be part of the organization responsible for defining and developing the next generation of HMI (Human Machine Interface) for Volvo Group's transport solutions? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team to create premium products!
Who are we looking for?
We are now looking for an Epic Owner who can act as a key team member to ensure that the product delivery aligns efficiently with Epic descriptions and roadmaps, propose Epic improvements, plan milestones, and collaborate effectively. In this role, you will also manage budgets, build business cases for product changes, and foster communication across boundaries. This multifaceted role values teamwork, adaptability, and strategic thinking for successful outcomes.
Your mission will be to lead epic on Smart Access/Security where you will lead cross-functional deliveries of verified and validated components, systems, and functions, coordinating with other vehicle and technology streams. This involves managing interfaces with various teams where the implementation is handled by different Agile Release Trains (ARTs). The Epics vary in size and complexity, often involving collaboration with other Vehicle Technology streams.
This exciting position offers the opportunity to break down Epics into actionable capabilities, synchronize milestones, and secure financial decisions. Your expertise will shine as you drive our product's success through strategic planning and coordination with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
In this role, you will report to Jaikishan Agnihotri - VP Vehicle Technology Bangalore & Global Technology Manager - Driver Support & Security
To succeed in this role:
We believe that you have strong communication and leadership skills. You are capable of building and maintaining your network among other organizations will be key as well as your skills in terms of planning and organizing in project/product management contact.
Your qualifications should be:
Minimum Master of Science in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Computer Science or equal.
Minimum 5 years of experience of project/product management or technical leadership
Minimum 5 years of experience of embedded software, hardware and system development, preferably for the truck/car industry.
Experience of agile methods
Experience of supplier management.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
We value your well being
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Join us in this role that celebrates collaboration, and strategic thinking being a driving force in our product's journey to success. If you're ready to make a significant impact and be part of an innovative team, we invite you to apply!
If you have more questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Jaikishan Agnihotri - jaikishan.agnihotri@volvo.com
