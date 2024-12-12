Environmental Sustainability Strategist
2024-12-12
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To this end, our company is undergoing a radical transformation, from being a global traditional truck manufacturer to becoming a championing provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Sustainability is at the core of Scania's strategy and is integrated into all areas and all levels of the company.
Job description
We are looking for an experienced professional with a deep understanding of environmental sustainability. You will work closely with other corporate functions and our global organisation to support and coordinate our responses to opportunities and perils associated with our journey toward sustainable development. You will together with the organisation develop approaches and solutions resonating with Scania's decentralised organisation and ways of working. You will collaborate with colleagues in the TRATON group as well as Volkswagen AG. You will be part of the Scania Group Sustainability team, consisting of a handful dedicated and experienced team members, who are specialists in different areas of Sustainability. The group is led by the Head of Sustainability. This position belongs to the function Communications and Sustainability.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Lead the work to set the agenda within the environmental area with a near-term focus on decarbonisation across scopes, circularity, and nature/biodiversity
Continuously identify and challenge our priorities short, mid and, long-term
Structure strategy deployment from Focus Area to Key Results and foster an impactful way of working
Ensure accuracy and coordination of the Climate Transition Plan implementation including abatement potential priorities across the value chain
Ensure corporate-wide implementation of the agenda through cross-functional alignment and dialogue with external stakeholders.
Provide guidance and support and act as an expert toward the functions
Support Scania's top management with expertise and advise
Be a center of competence in developing the Environmental aspects in the Scania Annual and Sustainability reports as well as other ESG disclosures and further communication material
Be the key interface towards TRATON in the environmental area
Shape messaging towards relevant audiences and represent Scania externally in partnerships, initiatives, etc.
What we are looking for
Bachelor's degree or above within the relevant area
With the potential to become a global environmental expert/strategist that enables the rest of the organisation to deliver
5+ years experience in the field of Environmental Sustainability with a focus on decarbonization, circularity, and nature/biodiversity
Net-zero strategy development within Environmental sustainability including KPI and policy development
Development of decarbonization pathways for transportation or similar industries including abatement curves across upstream, own operations, and downstream emissions
Practical experience in applying circular material flows, circular design, and circular business models into practice. Preferably scaling solutions within larger incumbent companies on a global scale.
Biodiversity and nature strategy and impact assessment including KPI- and policy development
Experienced project manager with an analytical mindset and change management skills
GHG emissions data gathering, calculations, and synthesizing conclusions including abatement curves
Capable of ranging from data level to being the strategic advisor to top management board
Experienced working preferably within or with large global corporations
Experienced in setting up and leading cross-functional initiatives and processes
Excellent English, both written and oral skills
Personal success factors
The person we are looking for has a strategic view of the world and a track record in leading change within a global organisation, in value creation, and in setting the benchmark within environmental sustainability.
You are a strong team player and change-maker.
You have the operational capacity to shape, structure, and deliver on time and with quality.
You thrive in complexity and have the ability to find ways forward and deliver value to your stakeholders.
You are a great communicator who inspires others to see things differently and to spur a will to understand and act. As a part of this, you are also a good listener who can understand and make sense of different perspectives and sometimes conflicting views. You are a change-maker, able to engage with integrity and confidence with stakeholders of all kinds and at all levels.
We offer
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer onsite- and remote work and a dynamic and inclusive work culture.
You can read more about us, our leadership principles, and how we actively work with diversity and inclusion at Life at Scania | Scania Group and Work-life balance | Scania Group
Further information
If you have any questions, please contact: Fredrik Nilzén, fredik.nilzen@scania.com
Application
Apply no later than 2025-01-06, your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates.
We look forward to your application!
