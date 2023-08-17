Environmental Specialist to Group Environment
2023-08-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.To secure Scania's ambitions and compliance within environment, today and in the future, the department Group Environment plays a vital role. Looking for an exciting opportunity to influence from an environmental perspective? We are currently seeking an Environmental Specialist to join our team!
The role
Group Environment is part of the Safety, Health and Environment organization. Our focus is expert support in environmental challenges in Scania own operation, mainly industrial operations and sales and service network. The mission is to support and promote a proactive and resource efficient environmental work in order to achieve the best possible environmental performance and secure compliance.
Your contribution will include:
• developing methods and monitoring progress of environmental management
• providing advice and support to in environmental issues.
• provide supportin Swedish environmental legislation andpermit issues
• be part ofthe work to coordinate, monitor and report to local authority for the Södertälje operation
As an Environmental Specialist, you will have the opportunity to create a wide network within our company and actively participate in cross-functional project teams.
Your profile
We are looking for a positive and analytical individual with social skills who can navigate in between environmental and technical subjects with ease. You have a holistic view of the business but are not afraid to dive into the details. You are self-driven, an excellent communicator, and a team player. You naturally focus on continuous improvement and strive for successful results.
To succeed in our team we see that you:
• have a degree in environmental science / engineering or equivalent work experience
• are fluent in Swedish and English
• have at least 1-5 years of relevant work experience
• have good knowledge and experience of environmental legislation and environmental management system.
Additional information
Please contact: Susanne Olsson, Head of Group Environment: tel 08-553821 or
Carin Magnusson, Talent Acquisition Specialist, carin.magnusson@scania.com
.
Application
Please apply with you CV and coverletter no later than August 31th
