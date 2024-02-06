Environment, Health and Safety Manager
2024-02-06
BenBau is an international construction company with Irish roots that specializes in concrete works and data centre construction works in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. We are currently searching for an experienced Health and Safety Manager with relevant experience in in implementing and managing ISO 45001 and ISO 9000 standards and who can contribute to brand management by maintaining and promoting BenBau's reputation as a safety-first company. Our team is diverse and multinational, with workers from Romania, Germany, Poland, Sweden, and many other countries.
Location: Gavle, Sweden
Position: Health and Safety Manager
Responsibilities:
As a Health and Safety Manager with BenBau , you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our teams across multiple construction sites. Your responsibilities will include:
Lead the implementation of ISO 45001 and ISO 9000 standards to ensure the highest health and safety and quality standards are met.
Oversee and conduct audits at all the construction sites to ensure compliance with safety protocols.
Work collaboratively with site teams and HSE Officers to uphold our commitment to safety and deliver construction services on time, every time.
Work closely with the team to deliver on our vision of prioritizing safety in all aspects of construction services.
Contribute to brand management by maintaining and promoting BenBau's reputation as a safety-first company.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in implementing and managing ISO 45001 and ISO 9000 standards.
Extensive experience in overseeing and auditing construction sites.
Bachelor's degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Science, or a related field is a plus.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to work collaboratively to achieve safety goals.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Additional Skills:
Commitment to maintaining and promoting a safety-first culture.
Ability to adapt to changing priorities and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Benefits:
A permanent position with a competitive fixed monthly salary
Full-time employment with 25 days holiday/year
Transport
Accommodation
Health insurance, pension insurance based on the Swedish System
The chance to be part of a dynamic, international team that values you
Many opportunities for further development
We would love to hear from you. Apply today at personal@bennbau.com
to join our team at BenBau. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
E-post: personal@benbau.com
