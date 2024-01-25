Entry level Clinical Research Associate (CRA)
We are looking for an entry level CRA to work in our company. The employee will be a trainee(praktik) for the first 3-6 months for learning and then will receive employment.
Responsibilities
Conduct qualification, initiation, monitoring, and closeout visits for research sites in compliance with the approved protocol;
Communication with the medical site staff including coordinators, clinical research physicians and their site staff;
Verifying adequate investigator qualifications, training and resources, including facilities, laboratories, equipment, and staff;
Medical record and research source documentation verification against case report form data, including informing the site staff of any entry errors, ensuring good documentation practices are being adhered to and communicating protocol deviations appropriately per SOPs, GCP and applicable regulatory requirements;
Verification that the investigator is enrolling only eligible subjects;
Regulatory document review;
Medical device and/or investigational product/drug accountability and inventory;
Verification and review of adverse events, serious adverse events, concomitant medications and corresponding illnesses to confirm accurate data reporting in accordance with the protocol;
Assessing the clinical research site's patient recruitment and retention success and offering suggestions for improvement;
Completion of monitoring reports and follow-up letters, which includes providing summaries of the significant findings, deviations, deficiencies, and recommended actions to secure compliance.
Qualifications
Minimum of a bachelor's degree; Health or life science related field;
Willing to travel approximately 40-60% in Sweden;
Familiarity with Microsoft® Office; and
