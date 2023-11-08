Entomologically-skilled research assistant for biodiversity project
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
Duties:
We are looking for a research assistant within the LIFEPLAN project (https://www.helsinki.fi/en/projects/lifeplan),
a six year initiative funded by the European Research Council (ERC). Within the project, we are developing a method for using machine learning to automatically classify insects from standardised picture of insect samples collected from all around the world. The insect samples are preserved and photographed in ethanol, and each image thus depict multiple insects in varying conditions and positions. The main task of the research assistant will be to annotate these images for machine learning. The tasks are repetitive and mainly consists of adding taxonomic labels to pictures of thousands of insects.
Qualifications:
The successful candidate should have an exceptional knowledge of general insect taxonomy and experience of identifying terrestrial arthropods from diverse samples. Limitations in image resolution will sometimes make detailed identification (e.g. on genus or species level) difficult. Focus will therefore be on wide knowledge of identifying taxa at the level of orders and families. Yet, to verify annotation to the finest level allowed by the pictures, we require demonstrated skills in species-level identification within at least a few selected orders. As the tasks require efficient work in specific computer programs, the candidate should have basic computer skills. The candidate can work independently, is thorough and structured, and appreciate highly repetitive but precision-demanding tasks. Experience from similar tasks of taxonomic identification as attested by appropriate referees must be documented as part of the application (see Application below). Experience of data preparation for machine learning is considered a merit.
Place of work:
Uppsala, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment, 3 months with possibility for prolongation.
Extent:
50%, or according to agreement.
Starting date:
Jannuary 22, 2023, or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-12-09, please use the button below. Make sure to upload your CV, contact information to two referees, and a personal letter of motivation, outlining why you are the right candidate for us.
