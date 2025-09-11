Enterprise Product Owner
2025-09-11
Role Summery
Your main tasks will be to work with cross-functional teams to define and prioritize product features, ensuring alignment with business goals and stakeholder needs across TRATON multi multi-brands and organizations. You will be responsible for managing the product lifecycle from concept to launch, creating and maintaining product roadmaps, and driving continuous improvement. You will also support other teams in their collaboration with stakeholders inside and outside of TRATON.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, your objective is to contribute to the development and execution of impactful product strategies by driving requirements gathering, roadmap planning, and stakeholder collaboration, while supporting continuous improvement through market research, user story management, and effective documentation.
Product Vision and Strategy
Requirements Gathering and Prioritization
Roadmap Development and Management
Stakeholder Collaboration
Contribute to Market Research and Analysis
User Story Creation and Management
Contribute to Continuous Improvement and Innovation
Contribute to Training and Support
Documentation and Reporting
Who You Are
We are seeking an experienced and motivated Product Owner with a solid background in product management or development to join our team at the TRATON Group level. In this role, you will contribute to shaping product strategy and delivering value in a dynamic, collaborative environment. Your ability to communicate effectively, work across teams, and maintain a structured and strategic mindset will be key to your success.
Personal Qualities
Proactive and solution-oriented with a strong can-do attitude
Supportive team player with a collaborative mindset
Highly motivated and able to work independently in complex environments
Comfortable guiding and supporting others while maintaining focus and emotional safety
Structured and organized in your approach to work
Driven by continuous improvement and innovation
Skills
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, especially in cross-functional and international settings
Strategic thinking with the ability to align product vision with organizational goals
Experience with product roadmaps, backlog management, and user story creation
Solid understanding of agile methodologies; familiarity with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is a plus
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, evolving product landscape
Knowledge and Qualifications
Graduate degree in Business, Engineering, or a related field
3+ years of professional experience in product management or development
Previous experience in a similar Product Owner role is a merit
Excellent command of English (spoken and written)
Additional language skills, such as Swedish, Chinese, or German, are an advantage
This Is Us
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work, our future, and TRATON's strategy and tactical execution within the area. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
About me as a manager
I am here to support our expert team in being successful and working on the things that are important for our stakeholders and customers. I am also here to engage, retain, and grow world-class talents. The role responsibilities are challenging, and therefore I value transparency, collaboration, and trust. I try to create an open, safe atmosphere where everyone is heard and where we are allowed to express ideas as well as concerns.
As your manager, I prioritize work-life balance and the well-being of individuals and the team. I will support you in reaching your goals.
Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact the hiring manager:
Zhao Yueming yueming.zhao@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
