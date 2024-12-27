Enterprise Architect within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The positionAre you ready to shape the future of healthcare technology? Join our Enterprise Architect team and be at the forefront of Cambio's technical innovation. As an Enterprise Architect, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our products and services. Our team is dedicated to driving technical excellence, and work with architecture from a holistic perspective, from business architecture to deployment and seamless integrations.
As an Enterprise Architect, you are the bridge between technology and vision. Your responsibilities include:
Collaborating with a diverse range of stakeholders and customers.
Designing the overarching technical roadmap, guidelines and principles used by other architects and developers within the company
Leveraging your expertise in enterprise architecture, monitor and research emerging technology and architecture practices
Defining requirements and translating the architecture vision into reality.
Influencing and supporting the development process of new healthcare solution
Experience in healthcare interoperability standards and integration is a plus.
This position offers a lot of freedom to think innovatively and contribute in a broad way to the future of Cambio's products and services. You will be working in a team of senior architects that are driven, open-minded, supportive, and enjoy solving hard problems - together.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you We are looking for you who have worked with enterprise architecture for multiple years, maybe first as a developer and later as an architect. You have a good idea of the challenges and opportunities surrounding healthcare and social care and the need of digitization. You can strategize about the challenges on an architectural level. You speak fluent Swedish and English and are comfortable presenting and interacting with internal and external stakeholders at various levels - from developers to CIO level. You should be comfortable with architectural diagrams and able to draw how possible integrations may look at a high-level, and reason about the technical pros and cons for different choices.
It's a bonus if youhave worked within the healthcare domain, for example, if you are familiar with Sweden's healthcare integrations platform, Inera.
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9080931