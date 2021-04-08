Enterprise Architect - Northvolt AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northvolt AB

Northvolt AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Enterprise Architect to join our passionate IT team in Stockholm.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:Prepare Enterprise Architecture to support the business roadmapsProactively follows industry trends, emerging technologies and best practises to identify best-in-class IT to influence Business Strategy, new business models and set Enterprise IT Architecture directions.Ensure an effective and efficient Enterprise Architecture governance framework and policies (principles, guidelines, standards and metrics)Work together with business in the annual process to update IT/Digital StrategyProactively initiate technical projects for new innovations, infrastructure and application platformsCoordinate and guide Solution Architects within strategic and operational workDefine and maintain Enterprise Architecture process and methodsDocument and publish the targeted Enterprise ArchitectureSkills & RequirementsExperienceGood understanding of Business Strategy, vision and ecosystemStrong knowledge of architecture frameworks, concepts and best practicesStrong strategic planning capabilitiesGood IT Industry knowledge and ability to understand current and/or competing vendors or future competitor's strategies and product roadmapsStrategic, innovative and conceptual thinkingExpertly demonstrated leadership elements such as change management, collaborate and engageSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusHighly organized and result-drivenAn eye for detailProactive and goes beyond expectationsExceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skillsHas a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spiritAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time managementAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environmentQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humorPassionate & purpose drivenÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08Northvolt ABAlströmergatan 2011247 Stockholm5678155