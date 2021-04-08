Enterprise Architect - Northvolt AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Enterprise Architect
Northvolt AB
Stockholm
2021-04-08
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Enterprise Architect to join our passionate IT team in Stockholm.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Prepare Enterprise Architecture to support the business roadmaps
Proactively follows industry trends, emerging technologies and best practises to identify best-in-class IT to influence Business Strategy, new business models and set Enterprise IT Architecture directions.
Ensure an effective and efficient Enterprise Architecture governance framework and policies (principles, guidelines, standards and metrics)
Work together with business in the annual process to update IT/Digital Strategy
Proactively initiate technical projects for new innovations, infrastructure and application platforms
Coordinate and guide Solution Architects within strategic and operational work
Define and maintain Enterprise Architecture process and methods
Document and publish the targeted Enterprise Architecture
Skills & Requirements
Experience
Good understanding of Business Strategy, vision and ecosystem
Strong knowledge of architecture frameworks, concepts and best practices
Strong strategic planning capabilities
Good IT Industry knowledge and ability to understand current and/or competing vendors or future competitor's strategies and product roadmaps
Strategic, innovative and conceptual thinking
Expertly demonstrated leadership elements such as change management, collaborate and engage
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Passionate & purpose driven
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
2021-04-08
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08
Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20
11247 Stockholm
5678155
