Enterprise Architect
Ikea Of Sweden AB
2024-03-19
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Of Sweden and the Data and Technology organization within Range operations.
At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
You will be part of the Data and Technology department and assigned to different activities where you will work close to the business with the main purpose to enable business movements through a holistic and consistent architecture across the IKEA value chain - Bringing Process, People. Data and Technology together.
In the work it is expected to understand the current architecture, define a future-oriented target architecture and a logical sequence of activities how to reach the target state in a step wise approach. You are a natural leader, a team player and a person that actively collaborates with internal and external stakeholders to get progress and reach concrete business results.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Shape ideas - in close collaboration with relevant internal and external stakeholders - into concrete, robust and appropriate Process, People. Data and Technology architectures and transition roadmap.
Describe the current and future state of intended business change as well as the transition to reach the future state ensuring aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Secure that the transition roadmap reflects the level of uncertainty of the future state. Balance the transformations of foundational building blocks with continued business value delivery.
Communicate and baseline the architectures and transition roadmaps with relevant business and IT stakeholders within and across organization(s) and seek understanding and agreement to ensure aligned and consistent business process and IT development across IKEA value chain.
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders to improve architecture with learnings from the implementation.
In this role you will report to our Architecture Manager at IKEA Of Sweden.
Qualifications
You are passionate about creating value through connection business to architecture and enjoy developing IKEA as a business by building relationships and networks.
We expect you to have a very good knowledge of how the overall value chain works in IKEA and how it all fits together from Developing, Supplying and Selling the Offer.
You have experience of capturing business models and how they connect into strategies, digital and data needs and transformation plans where we expect you to have relevant experience and track record. You are analytical and have a particular eye for details, still being able to relate to the bigger context and find ways to reach business goals and ensure that architecture targets are considered. You are effective in communicating, able to present relevant content, create trust and by that navigate and lead the business and people in a complex and fast-changing business and technology environment.
You are highly motivated to deliver results by guiding business through people and collaborate and interact with different stakeholders in a global context. You are working close to peers, business leaders and other stakeholders and used to define architecture that captures business opportunities and deliver results with a high sense of urgency.
Additional information
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right talents.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right talents.
