Enterprise Architect - People
2025-08-05
Job Description
We at H&M Group, have a vision to liberate fashion for the many. Our Enterprise Architecture team helps align and enable business and tech, provide holistic architecture direction and governance, balancing the long-term and the short-term. Using robust frameworks and best practices they support an effective and efficient tech delivery.
To strengthen our team, we are now hiring more Enterprise Architects to further level up our support to business and tech in several areas.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Our architecture landscape is divided into segments, where the Colleague segment covers our Talent management, Workforce management, Collaboration, Knowledge management, Compensation, Travel & Expense, HR Operations, IT Operating model, Portfolio management & corporate capabilities.
As an Enterprise Architect - People, you will play a key role in shaping the future of HR, Collaboration and workforce management technology in a fast-evolving enterprise environment. You will work cross-functionally to define, optimize, and evolve our Collboration and HR technology landscape while enabling seamless Employee experiences across all touchpoints.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Technology Strategy & Business Alignment:
Define and drive the HR business functional & technology architecture, ensuring alignment with business strategy to enhance workforce efficiency, talent management, and operational effectiveness.
Lead the transition from current to future state architectures, ensuring seamless execution through structured stakeholder engagement.
Identify cross-dependencies between business processes and technology, guiding capability development, process improvements, and digital transformation initiatives.
Architectural Governance & Optimization:
Establish and maintain enterprise-wide architecture principles, frameworks, and roadmaps to standardize HR technologies.
Evaluate and improve the HR tech landscape, reducing technical debt, optimizing integration, and enhancing end-to-end business value.
Assess industry trends and emerging technologies (AI, automation, RPA) to determine their potential impact on HR systems and workforce management.
Strategic Leadership & Decision Support:
Guide and coach stakeholders on investment decisions, balancing risks, costs, and business priorities.
Support in defining and implementing new operating models and technology-driven HR initiatives.
Collaborate with third-party vendors, ensuring strategic partnerships align with business objectives and technology roadmaps.
Work closely with architects across Talent, Workforce, Compensation, Collaboration, HR Operations, and Travel & Expense segments to integrate People technology solutions.
Oversee solution design, integration development, and roadmap execution, ensuring HR technology delivers tangible business outcomes.
Participate in enterprise architecture practices, fostering best practices and knowledge sharing across teams.
YOU'LL WORK WITH
As an Enterprise Architect, you will collaborate closely with business stakeholder & architects across different segments, ensuring seamless integration between People, Employee Experience, and the broader enterprise architecture. You will work alongside Solution Architects, Enterprise Architects, and System Architects to define, optimize, and evolve our technology landscape while ensuring alignment with enterprise-wide strategies. Your role will bridge employee experience with other architectural segments, enabling a cohesive and scalable ecosystem that supports business objectives across all touchpoints.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or related fields. Certifications in Enterprise Architecture frameworks (TOGAF) are a plus.
15+ years of experience in software engineering, business technology, or related roles, with 10+ years in a Solution or Enterprise Architecture capacity.
5+ years of experience in multiple segments, preferably within Retail/B2C industry.
Experience working with business & tech stakeholders, using EA tools like LeanIX for architecture documentation and visualization.
Strong knowledge of HR technologies across talent acquisition, workforce planning, compensation, collaboration, and HR operations.
Experience in AI, automation, data analytics, and RPA for HR processes.
Toolchain for I IT Operating model, Portfolio management & corporate capabilities
Proven track record in architecture governance, defining standards, and leading cross-functional initiatives.
Experience in vendor management and strategic third-party relationships to drive HR technology innovation.
Good to Have:
Experience in business strategy, operating model development, portfolio management, and HR transformation initiatives.
Exposure to enterprise risk, security, and compliance management in HR systems.
Knowledge of sustainability, health, and safety management technologies.
LOCATION: Stockholm, Sweden
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
