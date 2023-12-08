Enterprise Account Executive
Benify is a globally recognized HR tech company dedicated to delivering top-notch benefits through its rewards platform. With an internationally diverse team of 500+ Benifyers across 6 countries, we are successfully collaborating with around 1500 customers and meeting the needs of close to two million users worldwide . Our mission is all about empowering individuals, supporting them to realize their full potential while promoting an engaging and sustainable work atmosphere where everyone is included and valued - "Because People Matter" .
Are you a dynamic professional with a proven track record in sales and an interest in understanding customers' needs? Then we have an exciting opportunity for a qualified individual to focus on our Nordic market as an Enterprise Account Executive. Your contribution will be critical to our continued success and you will have the opportunity to work with larger enterprise customers in the Nordics. You will be responsible for driving revenue growth by establishing and maintaining strong relationships with our valued prospects.
If you are ready for a challenging but rewarding role, you will become a key player in reshaping the employee benefits technology landscape. Here is your chance to become part of our innovative and dynamic team!
In this role you will also work with:
• Prospect and target potential clients, leading to effective meetings and engaging software demonstrations.
• Conduct pre-sales activities, implementing marketing strategies, showcasing software demos, and creating compelling business cases.
• Identifying client needs and crafting strategic solutions that align with their business objectives.
• Manage the full sales cycle, from contract negotiation to closure.
• Actively participate in marketing and pre-sales events, webinars, and client-related activities.
Personal Attributes
We are seeking someone with a results-driven approach to sales, who genuinely enjoys understanding customer needs. You should excel at independently managing your time in a self-leading role and possess exceptional relationship-building skills crucial for closing deals with clients. You embrace creative thinking, employ multi-channel communication, and use data-driven strategies to think innovatively. Your strong problem-solving mindset, coupled with a results-oriented approach, is key.
We also see that you have:
• At least 5 years of experience working in a similar role
• Experience of complex SaaS-sales and/or sales experience in HR Tech
• Familiarity with the SaaS industry and working with partners
• Proven ability to learn, succeed, and remain curious
• Experience winning new businesses
• Fluency in spoken and written business English
It's an extra if you also got...
• Experience in benefits tech
• Experience working with a defined Sales Methodology- MEDDIC, Challenger etc
• A Bachelor's degree in Business Economics, Human Resources or similar
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Wellness allowance of 4000 SEK
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Annual conference overseas and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
• Workaction - possibility to work abroad within EU .
Practical Information
Start: The search for the perfect fit starts now!
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm or Copenhagen
We encourage you to apply by submitting your CV and/or LinkedIn profile using the application form below. Constant application screening implies our search may end before the last application date, so hurry!
We are an equal opportunity employer and are happy to accommodate any reasonable adjustments necessary to help you during the interview process.
