English-Language Proofreader

COMPANY PROFILE:
Our client: Medalen and Associates AB is a well-established company specializing in English-language editorial, content, and communications services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of European and international businesses. The company has built a strong reputation for its versatility in providing bespoke solutions for a diverse client base.
Medalen and Associates is actively seeking an experienced proofreader with native proficiency in U.S. English to strengthen its team in Sweden.
REGION:
Location: Malmö
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a proofreader, you will play an important role in our editorial services, meticulously verifying grammar, spelling, sense, and tone, as well as undertaking occasional fact-checking, across a range of print, digital, and video products. Your responsibilities will extend to visual checks of layouts for readability and format consistency, and in some cases, you may also be entrusted to work directly within a client's proprietary content management system.
Because the accuracy and quality of our deliverables is essential to our ongoing success, we are particularly interested in a candidate who will not only conduct thorough proofs with an exceptional eye for detail, but also take the initiative to point out any aspect of an editorial product that appears to be inaccurate or open to misinterpretation, even after the content has been vetted by project leads or editors.
While you will report to an internal editor or writer, you may also participate in client meetings, fostering collaboration to ensure a firsthand understanding of requirements and goals. Your ability to work within tight turnarounds and adhere to strict timeframes will align perfectly with the demands of our clients.
PROFILE:
To excel and be successful in this role, we believe it is essential that you have a secondary education in English or communications for business.
You are a proficient native speaker of U.S. English with comprehensive knowledge of grammar and spelling, while also possessing thorough knowledge of British English. And you can confidently switch between the two from one project to the next.
You will work on site at the company's offices in Malmö, Sweden to actively collaborate with editorial staff in the moment for all deadline purposes, whether it's a client presentation that needs a last-minute review or a media release to announce the results of a sporting event.
Because our clients produce a wide range of content products, the broader your proofreading experience, the better. Further, to ensure quality as well as quick turnaround, you have deep knowledge of the editorial style guides most used by our clients, as well as experience with the unique terminology of specialist industries we serve, as listed below.
Required Skills:
• Proven experience in proofreading text and layouts for print and digital distribution.
• Proficient native speaker of U.S. English, demonstrating comprehensive knowledge of grammar and impeccable spelling, while also possessing thorough knowledge of British English.
• Deep knowledge and experience applying the rules of The Chicago Manual of Style, the AP (Associated Press) Stylebook, and the Made Easy style guide, as well as familiarity with Oxford rules (preferably the New Oxford Style Manual). You also have experience integrating proprietary house style mandates within such universally recognized standards.
• Proven background proofreading for the travel and sports industries, including facility with related terminology.
• Strong computer skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office and Adobe, as well as experience in using digital content management systems.
• On-site experience in U.S. markets, including work with teams in corporate settings.
• Background in proofreading marketing/sales/promotional materials and customer communications, as well as experience with longer content such as books.
• Experience with educational materials and/or guideline publications such as procedural or product usage manuals.
• Experience proofreading for newspapers or magazines is a plus.
• Uncompromising attention to detail and ability to adapt to deadlines.
• Strong teamwork skills and ability to convey suggestions to internal staff and clients with tact and diplomacy.
• Maintenance of strict confidentiality regarding intellectual property.
• Some knowledge of Swedish and German is an advantage, with other European languages also a plus.
SALARY:
Full-time assignment.
Fixed monthly salary, depending on education and experience.
The first selection is done by Beyondo, thereafter 1-2 interviews with the client will follow.
