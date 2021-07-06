English speaking cleaner with B category drivers license - Housekeeping Långedrag AB - Städarjobb i Göteborg
English speaking cleaner with B category drivers license
Housekeeping Långedrag AB / Städarjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Långedrag Housekeeping - premium cleaning company in Gothenburg is always looking for best cleaners! Join our team and together we will continue to keep our customer homes clean!
Your main job will be cleaning in private houses in Gothenburg.
Please note that B category drivers licence is essential for preforming work duties.
We offer:
Permanent job
Loyalty bonuses
Stability and great family like working environment
Office with sea view in Långedrag
Development opportunities
We expect you (obligatory requirements):
To know English well.
To have B cat. drivers license that is valid is Sweden.
To have cleaning experience in private houses or housekeeping experience in the hotel (at least 1 year).
To be customer oriented.
To be very responsible, accurate and have an eye for detail.
To be active and be ready to work physically.
To be a good team player.
It is great if you also (advantage):
Know Swedish or Latvian or Russian language.
If you match the obligatory requirements and you feel that this is a job for you, please, send your application and CV in English to email adress finans@langehouse.se. Only full applications (CV + application letter) submitted to this email will be reviewed. The application review process is ongoing.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Adress
Housekeeping Långedrag AB
Gamla Vägen 3
42677 Västra Frölunda
Jobbnummer
5850596
