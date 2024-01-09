English Language Advisor
2024-01-09
We are looking for an English Language Advisor for a global company in Södertälje. Start is ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with.
The company is currently undergoing a transformation, from a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Language and Publishing
Are you interested in becoming part of a great team, working to support English as a language in the corporate setting? If so, this is the right position for you!
Our client's corporate language is British English. The use of English has increased significantly in recent years, in part as a result of cooperation with other companies within the group. The need for English language services has therefore become more apparent.
Our department
The team at Language and Publishing is a part of the R&D Vehicle Service Information unit, producing service information, spare parts catalogues, and diagnostic tools for our department service operations. This information is published online, in printed format, and as various applications. Information is used globally by our client's 1,600 workshops, 15,000 mechanics, and 3,000 spare parts managers.
Our team
The team consists of eight members, working as terminologists, language advisors or localisation managers. We are a highly motivated and skilled team striving to continuously improve our working methods, taking our colleagues ideas into account and supporting each other whenever needed. Every year we dedicate several focus days to plan our work and develop as a team. We are also deeply committed to the shared objective of achieving the "Premium brand - premium language" vision.
Your duties
The day-to-day work of the team comprises regular production such as terminology work and quality assurance with language service providers, as well as continuous improvement. We follow a structured approach to accomplish our set objectives. In order to support the requirement for improved and standardised communication within the TRATON group, and to align our external communication in English, we need to strengthen our team with a native English speaking language advisor.
As an English language advisor, your main responsibilities will be to:
• Develop specific writing rules for English documentation.
• Provide support to non-native English language authors and others writing in English.
• Be responsible for the English content of the Acrolinx language support tool.
• Administer English content in Acrolinx.
• Provide support regarding English terms and definitions for the organization's Lexicon terminology database.
• Disseminate knowledge related to language support, writing rules and our tools throughout the organisation.
• Participate in the regular meetings of the terminology group.
This position involves meeting colleagues from many different areas of the company, however, you will be based in the Language and Publishing team.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you will need:
• To be a native English speaker but with an excellent understanding of Swedish.
• To have a degree in a linguistic subject, such as English, linguistics, or translation, or possess expertise as a trained language consultant or equivalent.
• To have worked on formulating, applying, and conveying general writing advice in English, as well as writing advice for specific fields and types of text. Also, to have experience of working with different types of text and audiences and adapting texts stylistically for different target groups.
Having an interest in and experience with technical support in language management, including proofreading tools and term databases, is also considered a valuable asset. Experience of the automotive sector would be very valuable.
We believe that you are driven, result-oriented, and analytical. You find it easy to talk to different kinds of people and are not afraid of getting in touch by phone, email, or of holding personal meetings. You appreciate working in a group and are confident in evaluating and questioning existing approaches. You are interested in terminology and the rapid technological development taking place in the automotive industry.
The position will be based in Södertälje with some opportunity for flexible working.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 5 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
