Engineers within Electromobility
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
ARE YOU READY TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP IN YOUR CAREER? ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR ENGINEERS WITH AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY EXPERIENCE!
ALTEN Gothenburg are currently looking for a Battery engineers to join our team within Automotive. We believe you have solid experience from battery development. As Engineer for Battery Systems you are expected to be the expert on battery technology, charging infrastructure and electric propulsion, moreover you are expected to be deeply involved in design, prototyping, and testing of the battery.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
CAD design, Lead Design, Project Management, Test Engineering experience within electromobility
Experience from EV engines, EV transmission, DC/DC converters etc
Familiar with ISO standards for electrical components, functional safety
HV Battery experience, Battery packs, BMS design, Battery testing, Charging infrastructure etc
Power electronics and/ or HV electrical component experience
Knowledge within Catia, Creo and/ or Teamcenter is very valuable
Bachelor/ Master of Science degree
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR APPLICATION! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alten Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8202310