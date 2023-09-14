Engineering Team Lead
2023-09-14
Running a restaurant or a store while fulfilling delivery orders is hard work that can be made easy with automation. This is where in-store integrations come in. We help our merchant partners automate the manual work with our API and integration offerings. Once a merchant has these integrations in place, their staff are free to do what they do best - service consumers without being bogged down by mundane, repetitive, and error prone manual processes.
Through our integration products, we ensure that the in-store experience for our partners is best in class, making it a breeze to work with Wolt. Be it orders going to POS (Point of Sale) systems automatically, updating prices and managing availability of items or venue management, our in-store integrations have our merchants covered. As an Engineering Team Lead you will be leading our new in-store integrations team to make sure that we continue building integration products that delight our partners when managing their daily operations.
We are thrilled if you have technical expertise in fields such as backend engineering with modern JVM languages, API design, microservices architecture and cloud computing services such as AWS. If you're looking for a role to combine your engineering and leadership skills - this is it!
This role may be based in one of our tech hubs in Berlin, Helsinki or Stockholm. Also, we are open to remote work across Germany, Finland and Sweden. If you are not based in Finland or Sweden, we offer relocation support to move to both countries!
Our humble expectations
You know what it takes to develop top-quality software and how to support the team to make technical decisions.
You take care of people and achieve ambitious goals together with a servant leadership mindset.
You are an inspirer, facilitator, and enabler for the team to do what they do best by making personal development plans, hosting regular 1on1s, and participating in recruitment.
You are not afraid to step into action when needed, and most of the time, you are also ready to step back and let the team do its magic.
You are a good communicator, willing to serve people outside of your team, and a product-oriented and proactive problem solver willing to bring up issues constructively to the team and the whole Wolt Product team.
You know what it takes to hire excellent engineers for your team, cultivating a safe environment for people to shine and work together. Så ansöker du
