Engineering Specialist
Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Flen Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Flen
2026-03-17
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Gnesta
, Vingåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB i Flen
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly a division of Unilever) is now a standalone, independent, EUR 7.9 billion publicly listed company. We're on a mission to create the ultimate snacking company. A place where growth, innovation, founder and ownership mentality, and performance are cultivated and rewarded. And where we craft extraordinary ice cream experiences - transforming ordinary moments into lasting memories. Because we know, life tastes better with ice cream.
We dream big but keep things simple to act fast. If you want to grow with us, make an impact, and shape the future of Ice Cream, this is the place for you!
JOB PURPOSE:
The engineering specialist has overall responsibility for all Safety, Health & Environment, Quality, Maintenance and Project related improvement activities to achieve excellence at the level of the dedicated area. Engineering specialist works with every department in the factory and contacting other sites as well for support and learnings to achieve manufacturing excellence and sustainable results as measured in the core KPIs. Supports the people agenda based on the feedback from operators and people survey.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Safety
• Ensure compliance with local and national legislation, regulatory requirements, and company safety standards, including machinery safety, ATEX, LOTO, and work permit systems.
• Prevent accidents and occupational ill health through risk assessments, incident investigations, and implementation of effective safety procedures.
Engineering & Maintenance
• Actively contribute to Early Equipment Management (EEM) and the Professional Maintenance pillar, supporting Autonomous Maintenance with technical expertise.
• Ensure engineering solutions meet safety, quality, and legal requirements.
• Participate in new product development in collaboration with the T&I team.
• Translate business plan objectives into engineering KPIs and drive continuous improvements together with the line organization.
Projects & Investments
• Own CAPEX projects end to end, from needs analysis and investment proposals to implementation and handover to production.
• Manage R&M and project budgets, ensuring cost control and effective supplier negotiations.
• Lead environmental and improvement projects related to waste, COD, energy, and water consumption.
• Ensure project prioritization, follow-up, and reporting, and support audits by securing timely completion of agreed actions.
SKILLS, EXPERIENCES & QUALIFICATIONS
• University degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical or Mechatronics Eng.) or similar practical presentable technical knowledge
• Manufacturing and/or Engineering experience
• Proven track record of analytical thinking and project management
• English in speech and writing
• Must have solid knowledge to drive improvement systems and educational ability to communicate
• 2 years Experience with AM/PM/FI methodology (Lean)
• 2 years Experience in Engineering or in Operation
• Knowledge in investment project processes
PREFERRED
• Previous experience in ice cream production or similar experience
• Project management knowledge
LEADERSHIP ABILITIES
• Initiative: takes initiative and leads by example
• Trust-building: creates trust and reliability by building confidence
• Responsibility: shows responsibility, supports and strengthens colleagues
• Collaboration-promoting: promotes collaboration and focuses on solutions
• Positive attitude: tackles challenges with a positive attitude
• Effective communication: Communicates effectively and shows care
• Ownership: Shows ownership and commitment in their work
• Equality: Promotes equality and inclusion, where all employees are treated with respect and have equal opportunities to contribute and develop.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:
• A unique mix of global scale & start-up spirit-EUR7.9 bn powerhouse with an agile, entrepreneurial mindset. We're building a new high growth Ice Cream company from the ground up.
• Career without limits-42 markets, international opportunities, and fast tracked growth.
• A performance-driven culture-Freedom to act, disrupt and grow - your success is measured by impact.
• A company that celebrates joy, innovation, and purpose-We create extraordinary careers, just like our ice cream creates extraordinary moments.
ABOUT THE MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY:
With 19.000 expert ice cream colleagues and iconic brands like GB- Glace, Wall's, Cornetto and Ben & Jerry's, loved in 76 countries, we are the world's largest Ice Cream company leading the industry We have been taking pleasure seriously for more than 100 years, serving happiness with every lick or scoop of ice cream for generations.
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly part of Unilever) is all about growth. Growing our business. Growing our customers' businesses. Growing our people's careers. Growth begins with empowerment. So we free our people to be innovative, responsible entrepreneurs, driven and equipped to give our consumers more amazing products and unforgettable moments - and having fun doing it. Here's what defines success in our organization :
• We are all about growth
• We operate with speed and simplicity
• We win together with fun
• We boldly innovate to disrupt our industry
• We care and challenge
• We are experts in the Ice Cream Category
We take pleasure seriously. Join the Ice Cream team now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
Send in your CV.
E-post: gb.flen@magnumicecream.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Engineering Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB
(org.nr 556038-2573)
Storgatan 11 (visa karta
)
642 37 FLEN Arbetsplats
Glassfabriken Flen Jobbnummer
9801136