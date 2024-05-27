Engineering Operations Technician
We are currently seeking a Data Center Engineering Operations Technician to serve as a technical resource within our mission critical Data Center's in Vasteras but also in other locations in Sweden. The position will help ensure overall availability and reliability to meet or exceed defined service levels of Data Center Engineering Operations. We strive towards building a diverse workforce and look to hire the best people we can regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. Due to the success of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations and rapid expansion of Data Centers we are recruiting suitable candidates to operate/maintain these facilities in Sweden. In this role you will have a positive involvement in both the maintenance of facilities and the improvement of efficiencies to help offer Amazon customer's better value.
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
• Assisting in the operation and maintenance of all electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety equipment and HVAC equipment within the Data Center/Facility. This equipment supports mission-critical servers and must maintain better than 99.999% uptime.
• Assisting in the maintenance and monitoring of all Data Center systems to include incidents/events, problems, changes, monitoring, problem escalation/notification/resolution and all other aspects of Data Center support.
• Monitoring and troubleshooting all mechanical, electrical, HVAC systems, voice/data, cooling systems, fire/life safety equipment and generators.
• Providing assistance to contractor or data center engineers to ensure proper operation and maintenance of all facility equipment.
• Providing assistance to contractors or data center engineers to deploy new equipment, such as building racks, cabling, and other tasks as necessary.
• Performing site walk throughs to verify proper operation of Facility Equipment and Monitoring Systems. In addition to acting as a Facilities First Responder to critical events, you will be a part of the team supporting new data center facilities and existing data center facilities.
Day to day activities for this role include,
• Monitoring of all alarms and systems involved in the operation of power, cooling and fire suppression systems in the data center.
• Planning and coordinating vendor works on site to ensure equipment is maintained and uptime retained.
• Supporting other sites and teams during events and planned works.
• Carrying out rack power up and installation duties.
• Monitoring and facilitating new equipment handover.
• Supporting new hires and team members through knowledge share and development.
• Event response and drill participation.
Basic qualifications
• 2+ years electrical, mechanical and/or controls relevant experience (degree or trade qualification preferred).
• Demonstrate key electrical and mechanical competencies and theory.
• Strong verbal and written communication skills.
• An ability to solve problems through root-cause elimination, stepping back to understand the broader context.
• Know and apply safe electrical practice according to guidelines set by relevant electrical safety supervisory bodies.
• Ability to maintain service level agreements (SLAs) through the implementation of proactive issue detection and immediate response.
• Valid EU driving license.
• Ability to work on a 24x7 shift rotation.
Preferred qualifications
• Professional Certification in Electrical, Mechanical or Controls engineering.
• Understanding of basic electrical principles and systems.
• Working knowledge of generic mechanical-room infrastructure such as chillers, Air Handling Units, and fan controls.
• Working knowledge of backup generator systems.
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page)
