Engineering & Quality Manager in Category Area Wood
2023-06-20
Company Description
Do you know that more than 60% of sales at IKEA are connected to wood-based products or that these products are produced using wood in ways which both minimises waste and optimises quality?
We are now creating one strong Category Area - CA Wood - to better deliver to more sustainable and affordable IKEA products in the material which we and our customers love. The new CA Wood will from September 1st be the home base for over 300 co-workers in 15 countries with the overall responsibility for purchasing of materials and production capacity needed to produce the home furnishing products. We work very closely together with our suppliers and partners across the globe to create better solutions and optimize conditions for all our production - making the most out of the manufacturing techniques for foil on board, pigment on board, layer-glued, wood panel and wood components.
Join us in our journey to develop the wood based supply chain for IKEA products covering customer needs in the kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, office, as well as living with children and enjoying the outdoors!
Job Description
As Engineering & Quality Manager you work with securing development, improvements and optimization of existing material and production technologies. In close cooperation with the Category Management Team, you will contribute to the development and implementation of Category Plans, setting quality and engineering priorities steering to improve the value chain and product quality and ensure compliance. You work together with Category Managers and business development teams in your area of responsibility to support them in developing and implementing the actions plans that have been agreed with suppliers. You will be a member of Category Area Wood management team.
In this role you will report to Category Area Manager Wood, Håkan Ohlsson.
More in detail the assignment consists of:
• Ensure product and supplier compliance.
* Leading and/or contributing to optimization improvement of engineering and quality ways of working, processes and frameworks and tools.
* Lead the team of Material & Technology Engineers.
* Contribute to develop and implement the Material strategy
* Matrix Leader for Engineering and Quality Leaders in the Category Area
* Owns Category Area Material Library, lead and support in co-operation with Material Management and Categories
* Overall responsibility for the competence agenda for engineering roles in the Category Area. This means support in building competence plans and securing material trainings to meet the short and long term business goals and to coach and mentor the co-workers in the positions.
The assignment requires travelling.
Qualifications
With experience in working with supplier performance management and development, you have deep knowledge of material and production and how to improve quality of consumer products. You have prior experience in a combination of strategic and operational horizon in a complex environment as well as experience in developing business strategy with clearly defined priorities and leading all involved stakeholders towards common goals. You know that key to success is to have motivated and competent people on-board. With your current and previous positions, you have proven your ability in leading and developing both business and people as well as the ability to bring out the best in the people and organisations you encounter.
Additional information
We welcome all applications. In the first selection process, we will consider candidates from current Supply Chain Development organisation. Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 5th of July, 2023. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Helena Sjölander at helena.sjolander@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
