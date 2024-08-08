Engineering & Design Specialist
2024-08-08
The Utility business unit at Svea Solar is responsible for utility-scale (i.e., very large!) projects. Our solar parkportfolio includes Fjällskär (20.7 MW), Sjöbo (18 MW), Hörby (18.2 MW) and others, accounting for 49 MW of operational assets and another 54 MW of assets under construction, including an agrivoltaic park construction in Hova.
With the increasing volume of operations, we are now looking for an Engineering & Design Specialist.
The role
You'll be a part of the Svea Solar Utility Engineering team led by Josef Carlson.As an Engineering & Design Specialist, you'll be working on the design, engineering, and planning of our solar parks from start to finish.
You'll work together witha team that has built Sweden's largest solar parks with expertise in solar energy simulation, engineering & design, solar park optimization, sales, grid connection, project leading, and solar park construction. Together, we'll iterate on the best solutions for how we design our parks.
But what should I actually do? Well, here is a good old bullet-point list to illustrateyour main scope of responsibilities:
Designing solar parks (1-100 MW) in Sweden and abroad to maximize energy yield (MWh) and overall profitability by using Civil3D, PVsyst, and custom plug-ins.
Analyzing and optimizing site-specific conditions such as topography to make life easier for project managers and site managers.
Supporting project managers with relevant documentation according to requests from customers and Svea Solar standards.
Finding ways to increase the yield and profitability of our solar parks by researching novel technologies such as Single Axis Trackers & AgriPV.
Are we a match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, we think it's important that you can relate to our values. We offer opportunities for professional development and #GrowAsWeGrow. Being a part of a small team means that you have a significant impact on our ways of working and the final result. In return, we expect you to take full ownership of your tasks, pay attention to details, and drive your projects with good communication and collaboration capacity.
To succeed in this role, we hope your experience contains:
Completed technical degree in Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems or similar engineering degree.
About two years of practicalprofessional experience in atechnical role, such as Technical Project Designer, Design Engineer, GIS Specialist and similar(examples in Swedish: elkonstruktör, projektör, fältgeotekniker,lantmätare).
Good knowledge of AutoCAD (or similar CAD tools) and Excel.
It would be a plus if you worked withelectrical systems and/or the energy sector or have some experience working on-site.
Application
Join us in the power shift towards a sustainable future! You can apply with your LinkedIn profile, and we do not require a traditional CV or cover letter. We will ask several questions during the application process to help us better understand your profile.
Read more about our standard recruitment process: https://careers.sveasolar.com/pages/recruitment-process
Diversity & InclusionSvea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background checkFor all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
FeedbackRegardless of the stage of the recruitment process, all applicants will eventually receive an NPS survey. We value your feedback and constructive comments on how to improve our processes.
Read more about Svea Solar Utility:https://careerssweden.sveasolar.com/departments/utility
