Engineering Manager for Azure Platform
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
2023-11-23
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
You will become a part of our Cloud and Data Center area and join a talented, cross-functional, multi-competent and diverse team of cloud architects, devops- and software engineers. According to several external reviews we are far ahead of most enterprises on the cloud maturity scale. Given that and the size of H&M, we frequently push the agenda for Azure and Cloud. We interact with product teams to support our needs and we still see many challenges and opportunities ahead in our multi-cloud journey.
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Owner to lead a team of 16 competent members and play a vital role in ensuring the continuous development of the Azure Platform.
Your responsibilities will include:
Work with multiple stakeholders demands and navigate a global, complex enterprise scale environment
Provide clear prioritisation of new business needs vs. maintenance of current estate in Azure
Demonstrating an ability to "get things done" at scale while ensuring a fun, inclusive, and healthy environment.
Ensure that new functionality is made available in accordance with industry best practice and H&M Standards and Guardrails
As staff responsible, you will be involved in the development and growth of your team members (both consultants and employees), providing vision, and clarity on their journey.
Qualifications
We believe that you are an experienced Engineering Manager with the leadership skills needed to guide, inspire, and mature our engineering practices combined with deep technical knowledge of the Azure cloud platform.
Essential Qualifications and Experience:
Agile and product-driven mindset, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions
Proficiency in Azure Platform Services and proven track record managing solutions with a platform mindset in a broader organisational context
Deep understanding of Enterprise Cloud Platform Concepts (including cloud security, networking)
AZ-900 certification
Familiarity with tools, such as JIRA and Confluence
Demonstrable experience in stakeholder management at both executive and operational levels
Proven experience working in a platform context
Full fluency in English, both written and verbal
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships at all levels within the organization
Solution-oriented, with a proactive approach to challenges and a continuous improvement mentality
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills
What we offer!
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Additional Information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
We look forward to receiving your application!
