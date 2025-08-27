Engineering Manager Electrical Design
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-08-27
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your role and responsibilities
Lead the Future of Marine & Ports Engineering with ABB.
Are you ready to take the lead in shaping cutting-edge electrical design solutions for the marine and ports industry? We're looking for an Engineering Manager - Electrical Design to guide a team of talented engineers at ABB's Process Automation division in Västerås.
In this role, you'll lead a team of Electrical Design Engineers and Lead Engineers, supporting their growth while ensuring the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions. You'll be involved throughout the full project lifecycle from early sales activities, to final handover and after-sales support. As part of the engineering management team, you'll also play a key role in system delivery, technical support, and collaboration with project and supply management teams. Your leadership will ensure the team is well resourced, aligned with safety and quality standards, and continuously improving.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and develop the Electrical Design team, ensuring strong performance and a safe, supportive work environment
Working closely with project management, supply management and customers to shape and deliver technical solutions, and utilizing feedback to deliver improvements and maintain customer satisfaction
Oversee engineering project execution, ensuring technical excellence, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction
Drive continuous improvement in engineering processes, tools, and collaboration across functions
Manage team resources, planning, and budget performance in alignment with business goals
Your background
3-5 years of experience in electrical design, with leadership or project management responsibilities
Solid understanding of engineering methods, tools, and system-oriented development
A proactive, safety-first mindset and a passion for learning and innovation
Strong leadership and communication skills, with a collaborative and solution-focused approach
A degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is not mandatory but considered a strong advantage
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Per Klasson, +46 72 464 48 25, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomkvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is September 21, 2025 . Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9478365