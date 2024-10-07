Engineering Manager
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about leading high-performing engineering teams in Sweden's fast-paced fintech sector? At Lendo Tech, we're looking for a visionary Engineering Manager who can inspire, nurture, and grow one or two of our pioneering teams, playing a key role in developing cutting-edge digital solutions for the Swedish financial market.
At Lendo, we empower individuals to make smarter financial decisions through collaboration, innovation, and modern-technologies. As an Engineering Manager, you will drive this mission forward by leading cross-functional teams of talented engineers, leading complex challenges, building scalable systems, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a company that thrives on fresh ideas and continuous improvement.
What You'll Do
- Lead and grow tech teams: Manage one or two agile teams, providing them with the tools, guidance, and vision they need to excel. Your leadership will include both professional and personal growth in your team members.
- Collaborate with product teams: Work closely with product managers to align on objectives, define KPIs, and ensure seamless collaboration between business and tech.
- Inspire our tech teams:: Empower your team through coaching, regular 1:1s, and development talks, creating an environment where engineers feel supported, motivated, and empowered to do their best work.
- Drive progress and innovation: Remove roadblocks, set direction, and facilitate team talks to keep the teams agile, efficient, and consistently meeting deadlines and goals.
- Lead a strong team culture: Build a safe, inclusive, and open environment where innovation thrives and engineers feel encouraged to take ownership of their work.
- Drive continuous improvement: Lead by example in evolving our engineering culture, implementing best practices, and fostering a mindset of continuous learning and growth.
What We're Looking For
- Experienced team leadership:: You have a track record of successfully managing agile, cross-functional teams and inspiring engineers to deliver their best work.
- Tech-savvy problem solver: You're comfortable diving into technical details when necessary but know when to step back and let your teams take the lead in solving complex challenges.
- Strong collaborator:: You can bridge the gap between tech and non-tech teams, ensuring smooth and productive collaboration across departments.
- Inclusive leadership style: You lead with empathy, fostering diversity and ensuring every team member's voice is heard and valued.
- Proficiency in English is essential, and a basic understanding of Swedish is required.
- You are already residing in Sweden with a valid residency permit.
Why Join Us?
- A Diverse, International Environment: Our team of over 20 nationalities fosters collaboration, creativity, and a broad range of perspectives that make our work better.
- Opportunities for Growth: From hackathons and knowledge-sharing events to dedicated learning budgets, we invest in your continuous development.
- Work-Life Balance: With 30 days of paid leave, a generous wellness program, and hybrid work options (2 days in our centrally located Stockholm office- Mondays & Tuesdays :) ), we ensure your well-being is a priority.
- Perks & Benefits: Enjoy industry-leading benefits, including team-building activities, social events, a 4,000 SEK health allowance, pension contributions, and more.
Create impact at Lendo Tech
If you thrive in a dynamic, growth-oriented environment, love leading teams to success, and are excited about shaping the future of fintech solutions in Sweden, we want to meet you! Any questions? Please reach out to Laura Campillo TA Partner laura.campillo.carreno@schibsted.com
or to Ashkan Sarkeshik, head of development: ashkan.sarkeshik@schibsted.com
Apply today - we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Group Jobbnummer
8941648