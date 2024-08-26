Engineering Manager
2024-08-26
Svea Solar is on the brink of revolutionizing the electric grid, and we believe that great leadership is the key to our success. We're looking for our next Engineering Manager who can inspire a positive, collaborative engineering culture, bringing out the best in our teams and people. If you're passionate about creating products that make a difference and fostering a supportive environment, we'd love to hear from you!
The Role
Our mission is to deliver products that our customers love, all while building on a solid technical foundation. We're dedicated to cultivating an innovative, inclusive, and joyful engineering culture.
As an Engineering Manager, your role will include helping individuals grow and continuously improving how we hire and evolve our ways of working. You'll facilitate cross-team collaboration and ensure we adhere to technical guidelines.
We're transitioning to a modern software organization where teams truly own what they produce. You'll bring a company-wide and business-focused perspective to our teams, helping us align our technical efforts with our broader goals.
What You'll Do:
Encourage a healthy, collaborative engineering culture that brings out the best in our teams and people.
Promote and coach the team and individuals to work in a modern, agile way within a diverse organization.
Ensure technical excellence and continuously strive to improve how we develop and deliver products.
Provide business context and leadership, helping build autonomous teams that solve real business challenges in alignment with company goals.
Help the team estimate work and planning of short and long term goals as well as updating PMs and stakeholders on changes
Are We a Match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, it's important that our values align with yours, as they are the guiding stars that help us move forward. Our organizational language is English, so fluency is essential for this position.
We're looking for someone with experience in leadership within an agile product organization. If you also have the following, you're likely a perfect fit for this role:
Strong creative and strategic thinking, along with excellent communication, presentation, and leadership skills.
The ability to work across departments and teams to achieve common goals.
Experience in a technical environment, with an understanding of the challenges and trade-offs in software development.
If this sounds like you, we'd love to connect! Apply now and join us on our journey to create a brighter, greener future
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12
