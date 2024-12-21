Engineering Manager
Svea Solar is on the brink of revolutionizing the electric grid, and we believe that great leadership is key to our success. We're looking for an Engineering Manager who can inspire a positive, collaborative engineering culture, bring out the best in our teams, and create impactful products. If you're passionate about making a difference, we want to hear from you!
The roleOur mission is to deliver products that our customers love, all while building on a solid technical foundation. We're dedicated to cultivating an innovative, inclusive, and joyful engineering culture.Our mission is to deliverAs an Engineering Manager, your role will include helping individuals grow and continuously improving how we hire and evolve our ways of working. You'll facilitate cross-team collaboration and ensure we adhere to technical guidelines.
We're transitioning to a modern software organization where teams truly own what they produce. You'll bring a company-wide and business-focused perspective to our teams, helping us align our technical efforts with our broader goals.Your direct leader will be our Head of Engineering Danny Hajj, feel free to check out his LinkedIn profile here!
What You'll Do:
Encourage a healthy, collaborative engineering culture that brings out the best in our teams and people.
Promote and coach the team and individuals to work in a modern, agile way within a diverse organization.
Ensure technical excellence and continuously strive to improve how we develop and deliver products.
Provide business context and leadership, helping build autonomous teams that solve real business challenges in alignment with company goals.
Help the team estimate work and planning of short and long term goals as well as updating PMs and stakeholders on changes
Are we a match?
To thrive at Svea Solar, it's important that our values align with yours, as they are the guiding stars that help us move forward. Our organizational language is English, so fluency is essential for this position.
We're looking for someone with experience in leadership within an agile product organization. If you also have the following, you're likely a perfect fit for this role:
Strong creative and strategic thinking, along with excellent communication, presentation, and leadership skills.
The ability to work across departments and teams to achieve common goals.
Experience in a technical environment, with an understanding of the challenges and trade-offs in software development.
At Svea Solar we believe in Collaboration-first mentality which is why we work three days at the office to share ideas and better collaborate between the teams.If this sounds like you, we'd love to connect! Apply now and join us on our journey to create a brighter, greener future.
What we offerAt Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment.
Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar PanelsSvea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application- Since we're in the midst of the holidays, we will begin review applications in the first week of January. After that, we will process candidates on a rolling basis, and the role may be filled before the application deadline-so don't wait to apply!
• To ensure a fair assessment, our candidates will completetests in Alva Labsif they meet the essential requirements. Diversity is key!
• Onthis page, you will find more information about our recruitment processes.
• For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records.We warmly welcome your application!
