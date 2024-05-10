Engineering Manager
Telavox AB
Join Telavox as an Engineering Manager in the Partner & Sales Enablement TeamWe are looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead our Partner & Sales Enablement team. This role requires a professional with a solid technical background, exceptional leadership skills, and a passion for driving technical transformations.Here are the top qualities we value in our new Engineering Manager:
Inspirational leadership
Strategic vision and ability to challenge the status quo
Strong technical expertise, especially in managing large, complicated legacy systems
At Telavox, we believe in fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. As an Engineering Manager, you will play an important role in shaping the future of our Partner & Sales Enablement team, driving technical excellence, and ensuring the smooth functioning of our systems.
About the jobAs an Engineering Manager at Telavox, you will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Partner & Sales Enablement team. Your responsibilities will include managing people, planning, optimizing processes, and ensuring the successful execution of our technical roadmap.
A typical day in this role involves:
Conducting standup meetings with the team
Reviewing code and providing mentorship to developers
Collaborating with stakeholders and product area management
Designing solutions for incoming tickets and architectural challenges
Continuously work with and improve monitoring and observability to maintain system performance, reliability, and security
At Telavox, we present an opportunity to advance our established system into the future. Our customers highly appreciate our platform, and we are committed to its continual development. Collaborate with us to shape the future of telecom technology and leave a lasting mark on our industry.
About youWe welcome applicants with diverse experiences, including experience as a Team Lead, Senior, or Lead Developer, which showcases the leadership and technical skills needed for success in this role. Although not mandatory, familiarity with the Telecom industry is beneficial for grasping the unique challenges and dynamics within our field.
Wed like you to have:
Experience with large, complicated legacy systems
Ability to lead technical transformations and modernization efforts
Good to have:
Proficiency in Java, MySQL, and Kubernetes
Experience in transitioning systems to modern solutions
You havean inspirational leadership style and are capable of motivating and guiding team members toward shared goals. You like challenging conventional methodologies, driving innovation, and influencing positive change.
Great communication and collaboration abilities are key to facilitating a productive engagement with team members and stakeholders to create a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, and continuous improvement.If you're ready to lead a dynamic team in a fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Why Telavox? Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centres in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.
Today, we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.9b in revenue and +500 Telavoxers in nine countries. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more :)
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
Join Telavox, where diversity fuels innovation. Apply now to join a team committed to creating a truly inclusive workplace.
Do not miss out on this exciting opportunity to grow your career and make your mark on the future of telecom technology. Send your application our way, and let us explore what we can achieve together!
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
