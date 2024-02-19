Engineering Manager
2024-02-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
This role is within Commercial Digital, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There's no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. That is our mission.You will be responsible for developing software for consumer facing and internal products across more than 100 countries accessed by millions of people. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo cars.
Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development.You should have start-up mind set where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast paced, fluid environment. You have or have recently had hands-on development experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.The team is primarily located in Gothenburg, Stockholm and we also have teams in the San Francisco US and in Shanghai China. Many of the people you will be working with have experience from start-ups and global tech companies such as Spotify, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, Tradera, Klarna, EA Games etc.
You And Your Skills
We are looking for an experienced software engineering manager, who have previously built and led software engineering teams.You will likely spend some time on hands on development or technical design of software in a team and the rest of your time as the manager of a development team, responsible for hiring, compensation, and employee career development.
You probably have a degree in Computer Science/Engineering, or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. You have a passion for transforming and developing digital products, architecture and best practices, love to interact with development teams to understand their needs and product missions, and with servant leadership and a strong technical foundation you strive to create a fast and fun developer experience. Strong people management, collaboration and communication skills are essential in this role.
Together with the other digital leaders within Commercial Digital, you will
* Grow and reshape teams with highly talented engineers.
* Mentor and coach individual engineers and teams as well as removing obstacles in their way to deliver software at scale and speed.
* Lead and develop technology strategy in your domain and together with the product manager make sure the architecture and strategy enables the product vision.
* Drive and nurture collaboration, diversity and engagement.
* Advocate and advance a modern software development, operation and engineering practices.
* Always find ways to learn and continuously improve our products and practices.
* Individually contribute to developing our solutions.
* Examples of Technologies/languages used C#, Typescript, JavaScript, React with solutions running in Azure and AWS.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
