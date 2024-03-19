Engineering Manager
2024-03-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Engineering Manager
Want to drive digital change in automotive?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What's in it for you?
SW and Electronics Platform is a unit within Engineering which for example includes departments Electrical Infrastructure, Common base technologies, Core System Platform, Core System Components and Core System Electrical Integration. In the department Common Base Technologies, the agile ART Base Technologie Solutions operate and include SW deployment technologies, Vehicle diagnostics, and as well as cyber security and communications. The department Common Base Technologies deliveries are common among many ARTs across Engineering and are therefore important to align for complexity reduction, cost and speed.
We are looking for an Engineering Manager to strengthen the management team and you will be working with a group of skilled cybersecurity engineers responsible for The Product Cybersecurity. The group is divided into two teams, one being responsible for specifying and developing security mechanisms and the other for testing and reporting. The teams will be part of the work to reduce product cybersecurity risks and to support R&D to design countermeasures against potential cyber-attacks towards Volvo Cars assets and vehicles.
What you'll do
You are accountable for the team's deliveries, in joint collaboration with the Product Owner, and helping the team to grow. You'll contribute to agile ways of working, through technical leadership, prioritization, and close collaboration with other teams and executives. You are a person who has adopted a lean-agile mindset, applied strong leadership with proven ownership and, has good communication skills, and can collaborate well with Volvo Cars internal stakeholders.
Who are you
We think you have a Master of Science or Engineering in the field of cybersecurity, information technology, communications technology, or similar. You are used to complex R&D organizations and comfortable operating cross-functionally throughout the complete field of operations. The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of cybersecurity technology, solutions, and processes for vehicles. Understanding of ISO/SAE 21434 to fulfill UNECE regulation 155.
You have experience in people management, cross-functional collaboration, large-scale system design, and an understanding of hands-on software development.
Strong people management, collaboration, and communication skills are essential when working in a diverse and international setting.
Last but not least, we are looking for someone who would like to have fun at work!
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Erik Ceder, Head of Common Base Technologies at erik.ceder@volvocars.com
