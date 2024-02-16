Engineering Manager
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
This position offers a blend of leadership and individual contribution, allowing you to develop technical skills and teach others what you already know.
The Engineering Manager is a critical role within Sellpy, responsible for crafting next-level code, supporting peers and contributing to our technical architecture.
Engineering Manager at Sellpy
We want you to have the best start possible with us, one where you begin by developing code as a senior engineer and then progress into a leading role in Engineering. Once you have progressed, you will continue developing code but take a bigger responsibility in managing team members toward success. Everyone at Sellpy works to enable a circular life, and your work will directly contribute to the future of sustainable shopping.
Does this sound like the challenge you've been waiting for, or perhaps slightly over what you thought you were capable of? If yes, we think you know what to do. We've seen many of our current colleagues grow with responsibility, and we are hopeful you are excited to do the same.
As Engineering Manager, expect to:
Use experience as an engineer to guide and inspire other developers.
Keep working with code and develop features across the stack.
Master and develop your skills in JavaScript and the React/React Native & Node framework.
Proactively drive the technical development of Sellpy's clients forward.
Continuously improve and simplify Sellpy's clients to maintain low complexity.
Contribute to building user-centric, next-generation web applications.
Take part in the Sellpy Academy leadership training.
You need:
A minimum of a 3-year engineering degree in Computer Science (B.S. or M.S.).
Experience in leading and guiding full-cycle technical development projects.
A minimum of 5 years of work experience from a previous engineering role.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript or extensive knowledge in another programming language with a willingness to rapidly enhance your JavaScript skills.
A true interest in encouraging and helping others succeed.
Demonstrated success in enhancing software architecture.
Written and spoken fluency in English, as this is our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have:
Been exposed to leading or guiding colleagues in a previous role.
A point of view that promotes simple solutions.
You'll get to:
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Develop technical skills during monthly level-up days.
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Thrive in a social and driven people culture.
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other social activities.
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 30 million pre-owned items, saving almost 170.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, or from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
8476660