Engineering Manager
2023-08-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Team manager for Base SW and SW Architecture development for ride and drive experience
Your leadership will make a difference. At Volvo Cars, we are always looking for world-class leaders who bring out the best in our people. If you want to be part of our exciting mission to change the automotive experience and make people's lives less complicated, by leading and inspiring your team to success - then we have a job for you.
What's in it for you?
As a part of the Body Control and Road Contact department you will be an instrumental part of the team that "connects people to the road with innovative and world leading solutions for a safe and sustainable future."
We are more than 100 curious and engaged engineers eager to deliver a recognized drive and ride experience for our customers whether the vehicle is in manual or self-driving mode. Our cross functional collaboration spans over many engineering disciplines from software and electronics to mechanical engineering. Our teams are dedicated to further evolve our safety heritage and develop solutions for our ultimate safety test to handle our climate changes.
We have responsibility of research and advanced engineering to implementation, verification and validation of current and future customer offers within the field. This position as a Team manager for our wheel suspension function and software development area includes responsibility for bringing out the best of our employees and organization that is developing the complete software stack inhouse.
You will lead and coach our agile development teams developing embedded software components for application and platform. The teams work with software architecture and base software development for our customer functions tyre pressure monitoring and adaptive suspension systems. This includes concept development, end-to-end responsibility for our architecture, system and complete vehicle verification.
In addition to this you will be part of the leadership team of our department and have a broad network within VCC. We are also running collaboration projects between several brands within Geely group that will further expand the network.
What You'll Do?
As a leader at Volvo Cars, you help create an open and trusting environment where we build on people's strengths. A Volvo Car leader makes sure to develop themselves, people and business.
You will be an engineering manager who secures deliveries, leads and expand the capability of the teams in close collaboration with the Scrum Master and Product Owner while holding a strategic outlook on technology, competence and future business. You will work with your team members to develop and coach them to their fullest potential. You will recruit highly skilled individuals in the line by your strong identified capability and competence needs.
Your experience and educational background
To be successful in this role we are looking for an experienced leader with about 5 years of relevant work experience, leading people within embedded software development and preferably with a connection to the automotive industry or an interest for the drive and ride vehicle experience.
You should have a strong interest in leadership, developing people and agile way of working with a proven collaboration skill and experience.
We also see that you have a technical background with hands on experience from software development.
You have an academic background and education on MSc or BSc level or equivalent.
You need to be fluent in English (spoken and written) and with a driving license.
Who are you?
We think you are an inclusive, communicative, and team-oriented leader with a high customer focus. You are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge!
Our road map requires an entrepreneurial approach i.e. rather than waiting for direction, you take the initiative, see the opportunities in setting direction, and adjust when needed.
How to learn more and apply?
