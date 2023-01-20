Engineering Manager
2023-01-20
Join us in changing how pet care is provided worldwide.
The role
As an Engineering Manager at FirstVet, your main responsibility is to build high-performing teams by establishing effective ways of working and develop individual team members. You will lead and manage five to ten software engineers, making sure that they have what they need in order to be successful.
A key part of your job is to build a collaborative, inclusive, and supportive culture of psychological safety. You promote an environment where the team feels autonomy and ownership within their domain. In case of failures, you facilitate blameless learning opportunities and make sure that these are shared across the organization. When we succeed, you make sure that we celebrate and feel proud of our achievements.
This will be a key role to ensure our future growth and that we are developing an amazing product to help pets and pet parents globally.
Who we are looking for
You have previous experience managing teams of software engineers and are passionate about your direct reports' professional and personal development.
You have:
A passion for leadership and experience in building and leading high-performing software development teams.
Minimum one year of managerial experience, preferably from a scaling organization.
Strong technical background to be able to coach your teams in their way of working.
Solid experience of agile methodologies and modern software engineering best practices.
Experience in planning and driving projects involving multiple teams and stakeholders.
A strong drive to understand your team's challenges and continuously improve.
Excellent communication skills in English, other languages are not required.
A collaborative, open, curious, and supportive mindset.
Who we are
We are a young and fast-growing start-up, working passionately to build a high-quality service and an expansive global company. We value personal qualities at least as much as background and experiences. We put a lot of effort into building a trusting culture where we collaborate to achieve our high goals and have fun together, yet in a professional environment. We know the importance of talking about our mistakes to learn from them. By doing so we constantly develop as individuals, as a team as well as a company.
We're a pet-orientated organization and it's not unusual for a dog or cat to join our video calls! So, if you want to take part in changing how pet care is provided worldwide - FirstVet might be the right place for you! Så ansöker du
