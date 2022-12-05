Engineering Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
Om jobbet
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious engineers. As a Klarnaut, you'll be inspired to contribute and your work will reach millions of users.
Want to be part of the change? Klarna is currently looking for experienced Senior Engineering Managers across multiple Domains, who will continue to develop our Engineering organization, Culture and standards. You will inspire, lead, shape and grow the Engineering Organization by understanding the current and future needs. You will also play a key role in helping us continue attracting, developing and retaining great talent.
What you'll get to do
Inspire & Lead high performing software engineering managers and teams
Shape and Grow the Engineering Organization by understanding the current and future needs
Successfully manage and develop relationships with a variety of stakeholders
Scope and own a problem space while you develop your team's vision and mission statement
Play a key role in helping us continue to attract, develop and retain great engineering talent
What you'll need to have
Experience building Engineering organizations and culture
A proven track record of successfully leading teams and delivering new products, preferably in complex and high transaction environments
Experience developing, mentoring and growing a high performing Engineering teams
Demonstrable experience at acting independently, coupled with strong collaboration and coordination skills
A strong technical background, working with one or more general purpose programming languages including experience working with the cloud (either AWS, Azure or GCP)
An eye for spotting problems and bottlenecks, thriving on quick iterative delivery
Working proficiency in English
How to apply: Send over a CV or LinkedIn profile in English and let's arrange a chat.
Klarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, remotely within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
It is our commitment that every qualified person will be evaluated according to skills regardless of age, gender, identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. Please refrain from including your picture and age with the application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-20
E-post: martina.nunes@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
7232683