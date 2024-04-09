Rest API Developer - C#
2024-04-09
We are looking for an ambitious and self-driven C# developer for a client creating integrations for government institutions like municipalities. The vacancy is based in Stockholm.
Requirements
Experience in .NET Core from 4.72 to the latest 8.0 to maintain existing systems and develop new ones.
Create REST APIs using the newest Minimal API from ASP.NET Core instead of the old Controllers.
Experience creating authentication and authorization systems with JWT or KeyCloak.
Calling/Testing APIs using Postman, Insomnia, SwaggerUI, Bruno, or similar REST tools.
Comfortable handling and switching back and forth between XML and JSON data formats.
Experience in Git. CI/CD experience is a plus.
Interested in working with us?
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, please do not hesitate to contact eduardo.alvarez@novare.se
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Arbetsgivare Novare Potential AB
(org.nr 559035-6415) Jobbnummer
8596509