Engineering Manager - Marine Systems
2025-01-29
We are seeking an experienced Engineering Manager - Marine Systems to join our team, reporting to the Delivery Director. The core responsibility of this role will be to lead the design work in various marine engineering projects, from concept to final design, ensuring the successful execution of design tasks and project objectives. You will manage technical teams, work on system design, and ensure compliance with marine standards while providing technical leadership and guidance to your team.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the technical team through all stages of the project, from concept phase to detailed design, collaborating with reactor design engineers, construction engineers, CAD engineers, and other development engineers.
Manage the overall system design, including mass balances, PI&D, functional descriptions, and dimensioning of balance of plant components.
Recommend and select suitable materials for marine vessel and system construction, considering factors such as chemical compatibility, temperature, pressure, and corrosion resistance.
Ensure that designs comply with relevant marine standards and adhere to environmental, health, and safety regulations.
Oversee the implementation of design modifications based on testing results and project learnings.
Prepare technical design reports, functional descriptions, and operation manuals for the systems. Lead technical reviews with customers.
Provide guidance and foster innovation within the engineering team.
Train and support commissioning engineers, including occasional on-site customer support.
Qualifications
Master's Degree in Engineering. Preferably in Naval Architecture, Marine Technology, Maritime Sciences, Mechanics, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in the marine sector, with a strong background in similar roles.
Ability to communicate effectively with customers and stakeholders.
Familiarity with Relevant Software: Experience with CAD software such as SolidWorks or AutoCAD.
Experience in Building Marine Systems: Knowledge of mass balance, P&IDs, and functional descriptions.
Knowledge of gas systems for marine applications is advantageous.
Marine Standards: In-depth understanding of marine standards.
Commissioning Experience: Hands-on, practical experience in commissioning marine systems.
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge marine projects.
If you have experience in marine engineering and have the qualifications, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of marine technology!
For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
.
Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities. Ersättning
