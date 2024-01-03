Engineering Manager - Energy Controls
2024-01-03
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where You'll Belong
Climate change is the ultimate safety test. Therefore, we at Volvo Cars are committed to going fully electric by 2030 and mastering energy both in and outside the vehicles is one of the main keys for us to succeed! Are you an innovative leader that wants to contribute? Then you should take the chance to join Propulsion and Energy, the heart of electrification and energy engineering at Volvo Cars.
The role as Engineering Manager for Energy controls is a unique opportunity to take the step into our Energy management department and contribute to future business direction. You will lead a team of extremely competent and highly motivated co-workers, in a growing, forward-thinking and dynamic work environment.
What You'll do
Your primary responsibility will be to inspire and lead our teams towards new challenges ahead. Together with your team, your focus is to secure a well-balanced and quality assured energy control software for core, android and vehicle energy management. You ensure the work environment for the teams and set objectives, do performance reviews and salary settings for your team members. You also ensure competence development and recruitment to assure highly skilled individuals with the right competence in line with our long-term technical strategies.
You will also contribute with a strong sense of software culture and business acumen in management forums as well in co-operations with colleagues, team members and suppliers.
Where You'll do it
Located in Gothenberg, SE. we operate an Office First policy
How to Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? We welcome your application by submitting your resume and cover letter no later than 19th January 2024.
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR and we would like your application written in English.
Competence is Important
• Masters or Bachelors degree in Electrical / Electronics / Computer Engineering or Sciences with equivalent technical experience
• Experienced in Product Development
• Experienced in Software Development
• Leadership qualities in getting the best out of people
• Swedish B driver's license
Bonus if you bring up to date knowledge in Energy and/or E-mobility
Personality is Key
You enjoy working in a high pace and fast-changing business, which gives you additional drive and stimulates your sense of urgency. You are an experienced problem solver, looking for a bigger business challenge. You apply creative thinking, never hesitate to think outside the box and use data to efficiently bring you forward.
You are a committed and collaborative colleague with the ability to create trust around you while influencing others. You have strong communication skills creating clarity and motivation for the teams around you. We also see that you have an ability to lead through people, listen and coach and you are energetic and truly motivated by creating new solutions together with the engaged teams.
We aspire to a company culture that inspires you to aim high. You do your best and have fun doing it!
