Engineering Manager - Data Engineering
2023-11-06
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile-driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
We are looking for an technically skilled, experienced Engineering Manager who is passionate about people to join us in our Data Engineering competence area within AI, Analytics & Data Domain. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality. We work in an agile setup, where we are structured in delivery verticals per business domain such as customer, sales, production etc. where business use cases are implemented via programs.
You will be responsible for all Data Engineers (approx. 20-25) both employees and consultants for one of delivery vertical.
You will ensure that we have the best people with the right knowledge at the right time, to build and operate state-of-the-art data processing capabilities fused with engineering excellence.
Your responsibilities will include:
Provide staff responsibility: Hiring, onboarding, training, developing, coaching, and shaping the team.
As staff responsible, you will be involved in the development and growth of your team members (both consultants and employees), providing vision and clarity on their journey.
Responsible for working with performance management and salary review for their employees as well as budget planning, rolling forecasting, financial reporting.
Work with multiple stakeholders and navigate global, complex data structuring and flow.
Contribution to strategy for technology, and structure to elevate our Data Engineering practices.
Provide clear prioritization of new business needs vs. maintenance of current estate of Data Engineering.
Demonstrating an ability to "get things done" at scale while ensuring a fun, inclusive, and healthy environment.
Ensure that new functionality is made available in accordance with industry best practice and H&M Standards and Guardrails.
Ensure our vendors are performing up to our expectations, resolving any impediments.
In this role, no day is like the other and it will offer long-term opportunities for growth and to impact the business on a wide scale.
Qualifications
We believe that you are an experienced Engineering Manager with the leadership skills needed to guide, inspire, and mature our engineering practices combined with deep technical knowledge of Data Engineering.
Essential Qualifications and Experience:
Agile and product-driven mindset, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions.
Deep understanding of Data and its flow, proven working in a global context.
Passion for Data with proven experience in building a successful community of practice.
Familiarity with JIRA and Confluence.
Demonstrable experience in stakeholder management at both executive and operational levels.
Full fluency in English, both written and verbal.
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships at all levels within the organization.
Solution-oriented, with a proactive approach to challenges and a continuous improvement mentality.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
Create a string team culture where people collaborate and grow together.
Experience with performance management, salary review, budget planning, rolling forecasting, financial reporting.
What we offer!
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
