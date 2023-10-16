Engineering Graduate Program - Business Intelligent Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
The Engineering Graduate program
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges. Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Job description
As a Business Intelligence Engineer, at Electro Mobility, you are responsible for designing and implementing complex BI solutions that meet the needs of the organization. You will work closely with stakeholders to understand their requirements and develop data models and architectures that will support those needs. You will be also responsible for ensuring that the BI solutions are scalable, reliable, and secure.
What we are looking for:
We are looking for the next generation engineers who wants to make a real difference to society. You are passionate about what you do, have a curious mind and are willing to learn. Just like us, you thrive on teamwork. Enjoying and being skilled in collaboration is a key for success in this position.
Required knowledge/experience
In order to qualify for the Engineering Graduate program you must have completed a Master's degree in Computer Science or related field prior to the start of the program but not more than 18 months ago. You should not have more than two years full-time working experience prior to starting. You also need to be fluent in English, both written and verbal.
What's in it for you:
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2024, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
An opportunity to work with the latest technology
An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is the global research and development organization of the Volvo Group. We provide state-of-the-art research, engineering, product planning and project execution to final delivery and support of today's and tomorrow's transport and infrastructure solutions.
Working at Volvo Group
Every day, we're working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to leave our company and society in a better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Apply
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by login into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
CV/applications are not accepted by email Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8194595