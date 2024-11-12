Engineer within virtual simulations of vehicle crash performance
Alten CAE is expanding and now looking for CAE engineers with experience from vehicle crash simulations and also with great personalities and skills to strengthen the team. In the role you will work at the client's site. You will perform virtual simulations of vehicle crash performance, analyzing and evaluating occupant protection and structural performance together with participate in method development assignments and system requirement setting.
In the role you will work with assignments in the NVH CAE area. The purpose is to do virtual simulations to optimize tomorrow's cars in respect to e.g. comfort, environmental footprints and regulation fulfillments. We work constantly to find opportunities that match your dream assignment, and help you on your own personal career path. The personal qualities that we value are your passion for dynamic simulations related to NVH, your ability to act independently and professionally, your commitment and your team spirit. You are positive, outgoing and driven with the ability to create and maintain great relationships with our customers.
What awaits you is a department consisting of skilled engineers and a great working culture. You will benefit from an internal network that you will have frequent opportunities to meet and make use of. We have an open and transparent culture where feedback is of great importance. As Europe's greatest consulting firm, we have an unlimited number of options for your future!
Personal qualities that we value are the ability to act professionally as a consultant and to understand the client's goals and values. We are looking for someone who is positive, outgoing and driven, able to create and maintain long-lasting relationships with our customers, thrilled by problem solving, and able to use creativity and hard work to find new solutions.
You have at least a master's degree within strength or structural dynamics and minimum 5 years of work experience as a CAE engineer.
NECESSARY EXPERIENCE:
Minimum 3 years of experience within virtual vehicle crash simulations involving at least 1 of the following areas:
Frontal impact
Side impact
Pedestrian safety
Rear impact
Interior safety
Extensive experience of ANSA, META and LS-DYNA.
Extensive experience from Europe and/or US OEM:s.
Experience of legal and consumer requirements.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
We are looking forward to your application!
