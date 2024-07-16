Engineer/Konstruktör Software/Mjukvara (EL) level 3 [EE]
2024-07-16
We are looking for Engineer/Konstruktör Software/Mjukvara (EL) level 3 [EE]
Leoware Sweden provides excellent talent within Application Development, Agile Development, Maintenance, DevOps, mobile solution, Data Engineering, Test Automation, Cloud computing, Data Analyst and many others. Our consultant and team have utilized their skills and have been a part of the journey for clients in domains like Automation, Health care, Government Sector, Public sector, insurance, Industry and Telecom.
We form an experienced team that values business like relationships and focuses on important areas in order to form a stimulating and creative environment.
Description:
AD/ADAS System Design Engineer with focus on Data Collection Frameworks, Maps and Connected Safety
Level 3 Senior: 6-10 years working experience
Knowledge: High competency within the area
Leadership: Can be responsible for sub areas and lead a smaller group
Independence: Can work independently
Coordinator: Consultant Management
Job Posting Start Date: 02/09/2024
Site: Göteborg
How to Apply:
Are you ready to elevate your career and tackle cutting-edge technology projects? Leoware is the place for you.
Apply today, and let's explore what we can achieve together!
Apply by sending your CV to career@leowareit.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
E-post: career@leowareit.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leoware Sverige AB (org.nr 559098-9058)
