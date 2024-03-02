Engineer for E-mobility Driveline Validation
2024-03-02
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you a passionate engineer driven by curiosity, eager to contribute with your competence in the rapidly evolving field of electrification? Then don't miss out on this opportunity to apply for a position in our growing engineering team of Transmission & Electrification!
As the automotive industry is shifting its focus towards electrified drivelines, new products are developed continuously and innovation in the field is booming. To meet the high standards of the market, the new systems need to be tested in an efficient and accurate way to ensure high quality of the results. By joining our team at AVL in Haninge, you will have the opportunity to work closely with testing and validation of e-drive systems, such as transmissions, e-machines, and e-axles.
* Perform and validate performance and durability tests on e-drive systems.
* Design and script test sequences and troubleshoot hardware and communication protocols.
* Support the Electrification team with result analysis and improvement strategies.
* Build and maintain a contact network within global AVL.
* Projects are executed both in-house and at costumer locations.
• You have passion for technology and want a stimulating job working on the frontline of automotive technology.
* You hold a M.Sc. in Mechatronics, Electrical engineering, Electric Powertrain Engineering, or equivalent work experience.
* You are a practical and a hands-on person with a positive, can-do attitude.
* You are results-oriented and analytical. Curiosity and eagerness to learn is crucial since we work with a variety of customers and different e-drive systems!
* You like a flexible, fast paced environment.
* You are self-driven and organized and enjoy working with people from various backgrounds and nationalities.
* Experience in e-drive systems, hands-on electrical work and vehicle engineering is of merit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
