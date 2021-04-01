Engineer Automation in Material Flow & Robotics - Northvolt AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-01An exciting opportunity to join one of the first large scale European battery factories!We need excellent and ambitious engineers specialized in the field of Automation Engineering of Material Flow and Robotics. You will be contributing in your area from the very start and you will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.You will be working intimately with the factory design team to design and implement a highly automated production process both in terms of production process control, material handling and robotics.The production environment has very high demands on quality and production efficiency requiring a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.You have a previous professional work experience as Automation Engineer or other relevant positions with experience and knowledge in production process, material flow design and robotics. In general, you have experience in the field and have experience of innovative and challenging industrial projects with high demand.Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex equipment into higher automation layers.You will work symbiotically with the plant design and manufacturing engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external global suppliers and in-house engineers.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Design and implement equipment and systems for internal material flows for advanced factories and warehousesDesign and implement new technologies for specialized equipmentIdentify and interact with key solution suppliersYou will be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient factory in the world!Apply with CV or your complete LinkedIn profile. It is a full time employment, fixed salary. Start date a.s.a.p.Education/ExperienceMaster of Science or higher degree in Industrial engineering, Automation engineering, Mechanical engineering or other relevant university degree3+ years of experience within industrial automation in process-driven industries such as: Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food or other relevant industries.Professional experience and knowledge in factory material flow design and robotics including advanced material handling solutions such as: Automated material handling and warehouses, AGV solutions etc.Specific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oralAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlinesAbility to work well with others in a team as well as independentlyPassionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative wayQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-01Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Northvolt AB5670761