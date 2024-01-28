Engine Calibration Engineer
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Do you have genuine interest in automotive development and want to work with calibration of ICE engines? Now we need to strengthen our calibration team in Sweden with a real "petrol head". You have a good understanding of engines and enjoy optimizing their performance. If you later would like to work with electrification, we have plenty of work there too.
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB is located in Gothenburg, Haninge, Stockholm, Södertälje and Trollhättan. The Calibration team, based in Haninge, Stockholm is responsible for engine and vehicle level calibration for a diverse range of applications, e.g. heavy-duty vehicles, construction equipment, non-road & mobile machinery.
At AVL we strive for a good life balance in combination with exciting challenges and a great career. Your personality and competence will shape our growing team!
* Calibration of engine control units (ECU) in development and serial projects.
* Optimization of diesel engine functions and controls (Emission, Fuel consumption, Performance, OBD or Driveability)
* Planning, execution and evaluation of stationary and dynamic calibration in engine test benches
* Optimization and testing both in test bench as well as in territory.
* Data analysis, preparation of reports and presentation of results.
* Liaison and reporting to various functions within the organization.
* Technical supervision and mentoring of student engineers.
• Bachelor or MsC in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering or related Engineering discipline
* A few years of experience in calibration, development or testing of ICE engines
* Knowledge of combustion engines fundamentals
* Good working knowledge of calibration tools (e.g. ATI VISION, INCA)
* Working knowledge of data analysis tools
* Experience in project planning, co-ordination, and delivery
* Fluent in Swedish and English (both spoken and written)
Meriting:
* MSc in Mechanical/Automotive Engineering or related Engineering discipline
* Truck driving license (C/CE)
* Knowledge of AVL tools - Cameo, Creta and Concerto
A genuine interest in engines or motorsport
