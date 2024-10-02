Engelsktalande städare / English speaking cleaner
Handy Heroes AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handy Heroes AB i Stockholm
You will work in Stockholm area, but mainly in the Stockholm city and 30-40 minutes from the central station by public transportation.
Handy Heroes AB is a cleaning company in Stockholm. We offer a wide range of cleaning services for residential and business customers in Stockholm, such as: home cleaning, move-out cleaning and deep cleaning, window cleaning, office and retail cleaning, post construction and final cleaning. Our goal is to simplify our client's lives by saving valuable time and energy in the most environmentally responsible manner. Hello,
A small cleaning company in Stockholm is looking to hire new people. Since we target English speaking clients in Stockholm, we are looking for one or two English speaking cleaners to join our team. We will start with part-time work (50-60%) and then will gradually grow it to 100%.
The work includes the following types of cleaning:
• Regular home cleaning
• Deep home cleaning
• Move-out cleaning
• Office cleaning
A great candidate would have the following qualities:
• At least one year of experience in the field
• Speak good English
• Serious and responsible
• Be positive and have a good attitude
Having a driver's license and speaking Russian is an advantage.
We look forward to receive you application on c.gadibadi@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01
E-post: c.gadibadi@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handy Heroes AB
(org.nr 559014-7871), http://www.handyheroes.se
Artillerigatan 6, tr. 1 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8934169