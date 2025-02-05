Engagement Manager
About Leya
Leya is working to empower lawyers and automate legal work. Our approach is to enable the lawyer of the future: a human-AI lawyer who's an order of magnitude more effective than a team of conventional legal professionals. The human-AI lawyer will iterate at the speed of their judgment, even in the most complex legal scenarios, and will out-smart and out-deliver the best pure AI system.
You are joining an early-stage scale-up with exceptional product-market fit that thousands of lawyers use daily at global institutions such as Bird&Bird, Mannheimer Swartling, and Heineken. Backed by $37M in funding from top investors like Benchmark, Redpoint, and Y Combinator, Leya is a group of exceptional engineers, lawyers, and doers. Here, you will have infinite room to grow and rethink how truly worthwhile work gets done.
About the Role
Join our team in Stockholm, London, or New York as an Engagement Manager and work alongside highly motivated individuals from BCG, McKinsey, Baker McKenzie, and White&Case. Our Engagement and GTM team is known for its perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless pursuit of making our clients win with AI. As part of our GTM team you will influence how lawyers engage with Leya's products, driving growth and innovation across the legal industry worldwide.
Leya's Engagement team is responsible for bringing Leya's products into the hands of lawyers and assisting them on the journey of succeeding with AI in their work and practice. This includes identifying emerging market needs and trends and helping shape our products, recognizing the strategic needs of the world's most important organizations, understanding how Leya can solve their challenges, and shaping the future structure of legal work.
The Engagement team's scope spans industries and geographies, focusing on user adoption, use-case delivery, providing high ROI, strategic sales, and setting the blueprint, tools, and collaborative ways of working to enable us to scale even faster.
Leya is leading the way in an unprecedented time, with AI enabling change that will be more significant than the internet revolution. In this unprecedented moment, what we do one day can be obsolete the next. This requires extreme intuition, strategic minds, bold tradeoffs, and not least, grit. For the right person it's equally challenging as it is rewarding, as we're doing something every day worth recounting to future generations.
What you will be doing:
Independently manage the full client relationship from initial touch points, pilots, rollout and full-firm adoption - assisting some of the largest corporates and law firms in the world to succeed in the age of AI
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, engineering, and legal teams to ensure our platform aligns with client needs and continuing to develop it at the highest pace
Build trusted relationships with key decision-makers and stakeholders, addressing their pain points with tailored solutions
Deliver impactful product demonstrations and presentations to drive engagement and adoption.
Contribute to the refinement of our account acquisition and management strategies and processes, documenting best practices to scale effectively.
Serve as the voice of the customer and solve their biggest challenges as they arise
What Will Help You Thrive
Have 3-5 years of experience in B2B GTM or CSM, at a top tier law firm or management consultancy, or have a stellar academic or industry track record
Are naturally curious, always seeking to learn, and view every challenge as a growth opportunity
Possess extreme grit and determination, allowing you to weather setbacks and persist towards your goals
Are driven by excellence, striving for greatness in everything you do
Embody humbleness, always ready to learn from others and unafraid to admit when you're wrong
Are deeply committed to our mission of changing the way legal work gets done, and have a genuine passion for global business development
Possess an entrepreneurial spirit, with the mindset of a founder and the readiness to build our engagement team
Understand that exceptional service goes beyond delivering what is expected. You identify opportunities to elevate every interaction by staying attuned to recurring situations and finding ways to surprise and delight. Genuine engagement and the ability to create authentic connections are at the heart of your approach-you believe true hospitality is about making meaningful, lasting impressions.
What We Offer
Career development opportunities in a rapidly evolving entrepreneurial environment.
Direct collaboration with senior leadership and the opportunity to directly impact company growth and strategy.
A collaborative, high-energy team environment where your ideas and contributions are valued and implemented.
Competitive salary complemented with a transparent and highly competitive options program.
Centrally located offices in Stockholm, London, and NYC, designed as a space for you to do your life's work. Så ansöker du
