Energy Supply Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Work with us towards a greener future
Climate change is a reality. As a mobility provider, we recognise our impact on the environment and are determined to play our part in contributing to sustainable solutions. Today, all our cars offer electrified versions, and our goal is to exclusively produce fully electric cars by 2030. If you share our commitment for creating a positive environmental impact, then join us in our mission to advance towards a greener future.
Who we are?
Strategy & Program Management organization is the cross functional hub for all product related matters with the purpose to "Lead the creation of products that exceed our customers' expectations every day, and in every way". We manage all Car Programs, Special Vehicles, as well as new ventures in Accessories and Energy solutions. We furthermore pave the way for the company's future success setting cross functional industrial strategies, alongside strategic partnerships and alliances.
Industrial Strategies & Collaborations, as one of the unit within Strategy & Program Management organization, accelerates our industrial transformation through strategy execution and by taking ownership of key business areas and leveraging current and future partnerships.
What 's in it for you
Energy is the currency of the future and without the right energy supply to power our global production and our offices we cannot operate. The world urgently needs to transit to fossil free energy, and we want to play a vital role in this transition; not just by supplying our electric vehicles but also in changing the way we power our operations. We need to ensure right availability at the time and price, whilst fulfilling our sustainability ambitions in this important field.
We must guarantee the energy availability timely and at competitive prices, all while aligning with and fulfilling our sustainability objectives. If you have an extensive knowledge about different energy solutions in the market and you believe you can prosper and grow together with us, then we are welcoming you to submit your application!
What you 'll do
With your global electricity market insights you will be translating external trends and incorporating them into Volvo Cars' context and strategy. Leading and driving necessary actions, such as evaluating electricity sourcing options for all our sites globally and developing structured and easy-to-follow recommendations in line with our strategy.
Systematically answer complex questions on energy solutions, such as PPA's, and how these can be balanced with other solutions from a cost, risk and sustainability perspective. While your primary emphasis will be on electricity, we encounter a similar challenge with heating, where access, cost, risk and sustainability requirements will have to be balanced.
Together with cross-functional representation you will lead investigations in potential partnerships for onsite installations. Prepare and recommend financial decisions in relation to our energy footprint. Serve as in-house lead and expert in negotiations for PPA processes together with the procurement team.
What you'll bring
* Broad experience working with energy sourcing from a technical, strategic and market perspective.
* Significant insights in global and local trends regarding availability, pricing and sustainability requirement, as well as different climate neutral energy solutions in different regions.
* Ability to compare consumption profiles with production profiles of different assets and make calculations with high accuracy and recommendations.
* Financial acumen and the ability to translate complex set-ups into easy-to-understand calculations showing scenarios and sourcing options evaluated by cost, including risk elements.
It is a merit if you have experience from the transition of one energy type to climate neutral energy sources, especially for industrial environment and processes.
With your excellent communications and interpersonal skills, you are able to facilitate complexed dialogues, based on your tech savvy mindset, business accumen and past leading roles.
Want to know more?
Type of contract: Permanent in Gothenburg; On-site
Occasional business travel may occur.
You can learn more about Volvo Cars and about working with us, here.
We welcome you to apply in English by end of March. Please apply through our Career site. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged and revised. If we decide to move forward with If you have any questions please contact me, Staff recruiter for this role, Martina Damis at martina.damis@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69250-42341702". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Martina Damis 46728889879 Jobbnummer
8549917