Energy Storage R&D researcher
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Electrochemistry, especially lithium-ion batteries, and energy storage devices, and do you want to be part of RISE's journey as an innovation partner in the field of batteries? Do you have expertise in established techniques for in situ, post hoc, and post mortem characterizations of Li-ion systems and a strong background in chemical process engineering.
Then apply for the position at RISE as an energy storage R&D researcher in the unit binders and additives.
About us
RISE is an important player in energy storage technology. With a relentless focus on innovation, RISE supports numerous industries in accelerating their innovations toward an electrified future. With R&D facilities in Stockholm, RISE is the perfect platform to have an impact and support industry by in designing the next-generation battery products.
About the role
To grow our business, we are now looking for an energy storage R&D researcher. The job is multifaceted, which means that you need to be flexible and able to work in many projects at the same time and at the same time deliver results in time. Good development opportunities exist over time. The position is a permanent position within the unit binder and additive with a probationary period of 6 months. The role largely includes laboratory work/research and participation in customer projects and research projects, as well as writing applications and quotes to research funders and industrial partners.
At RISE, we work in a dynamic environment where problem-solving is an important component of all work. You will also participate in business development and are expected to have and make contacts with customers and research partners to identify new projects within our focus areas. Being able to understand the customer's or user's perspective is an important feature of this work. You need to enjoy working in a structured way, often in several different projects at the same time, and in close collaboration with customers and research partners. The ability to create constructive and good relationships is fundamental to our business development.
The position is located in Stockholm.
What will you be doing?
- Cycle aging and diagnostics
- Cell teardowns and experience from working in glovebox
- Preparation and assembly of large-scale lithium-ion batteries from slurry mixing to spreading and cell assembly.
- Perform in-house machinery tuning, maintenance and function of the large-scale preparation and assembly systems.
- Take part in scale-up process development, including data extraction and analysis according to the team's needs.
- Support and participate in method development and validation for post mortem analysis
- From time to time, traveling to company manufacturing sites (locally and overseas) according to the company needs and tasks in accordance with the role.
- Write proposals and quotes and maintain relationship with companies
Who are you?
- PhD degree in engineering - process engineer, chemistry or materials or battery specialist or electrochemist
- Chemistry laboratory hand-on skills
- Experience in "what will you be doing?" areas described above
- Proven experience with experiment design and results analysis
- Preferably experience in energy storage and/or battery cell manufacturing machinery
- Experience in working with solvents and powders, glovebox and dry-room environment is an advantage
- Good documentation methods and practice are essential.
- Must have a team-player approach
- Business oriented approach
For non-Swedish speakers, fluent speaking and writing in English is mandatory.
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we like different things, and we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. With us, passionate problem solvers meet to solve some of the world's most important, and perhaps funniest, problems. We can't promise you an easy job, but what we can promise you is a bunch of dedicated colleagues and some really exciting societal challenges to address and develop opportunities both professionally and personally. With us, you will have the opportunity to make a real difference. Welcome to the entire Swedish research institute and innovation partners!
Welcome with your application!
Sounds interesting and you want to know more, you are most welcome to get further information from Juhanes Aydin, Head of Unit Binder and Additive, phone 010-516 6387. You are welcome to submit your application before February 13, 2023.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen, 010-516 53 56.
Calls from external recruitment companies and sellers were kindly excluded. We are subject to the Public Procurement Act.
Research, PhD, Natural Sciences, Chemistry, Project Management, Stockholm, RISE.
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden är Sveriges forskningsinstitut och innovationspartner. I internationell samverkan med företag, akademi och offentlig sektor bidrar vi till ett konkurrenskraftigt näringsliv och ett hållbart samhälle. Våra 2 800 medarbetare driver och stöder alla typer av innovationsprocesser. RISE är ett oberoende, statligt forskningsinstitut som erbjuder unik expertis och ett 100-tal test- och demonstrationsmiljöer för framtidssäkra teknologier, produkter och tjänster. www.ri.se. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/45". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden Kontakt
Juhanes Aydin +46105166387 Jobbnummer
7390139