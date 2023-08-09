Encounter Designer
2023-08-09
Please note - We have multiple positions open and are looking for talents within a range of experience Mid-level to Senior. These roles are primarily based in Stockholm, but can also be based remotely in Europe, or from any of our European offices.
We are DICE, the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful 20-years old Battlefield franchise. We strongly believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
Electronic Arts is all-in on Battlefield, committed to unlocking its potential as one of the best first-person shooter franchises in the world. To make that vision a reality, a global effort has been launched, coordinating multiple studios under a leadership team of industry veterans to build a connected Battlefield universe.
DICE is a multiplayer powerhouse and will use its expertise to continue developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign. Ripple Effect Studios is then focused on creating an entirely new Battlefield experience that will complement and build upon the series' foundations.
We are looking for a passionate, structured Encounter Designer to work on the future of Battlefield. You will be working with a single player levels team to implement combat gameplay for an upcoming title.
You are passionate about creating engaging and memorable experiences through gameplay. You are experienced in game play action scripting, balance and pacing. And the creative challenges and needs of a single player action game.
Responsibilities:
Ownership of combat experiences across a portion of a Single Player game.
Collaborate to establish and evolve enemy encounters across our levels.
Assimilate and incorporate playtests and feedback to make exciting, accessible, and fun FPS experiences.
Design, script, and balance second-to-second gameplay, ensuring the player experience remains fun and rewarding throughout.
Communication with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the team.
Qualifications:
3 years of game development experience
Previous history of creating Single Player Combat experiences
Design system documentation
Professional experience from game engines and visual scripting languages in engines such as Frostbite, Unreal, Unity or equivalent.
AAA Experience
Ability to clearly communicate and convey design
Experience with AI Systems
Great collaboration skills, across both local and remote teams
Be the champion for system improvements
