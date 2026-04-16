Enabling Engineer to Lindex
AB Lindex / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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Do you enjoy making technology easier to use, more reliable, and more empowering for others? At Lindex Technology, we're on a journey to strengthen our digital capabilities - and we're looking for an Enabling Engineer who wants to help teams succeed by removing friction, improving ways of working, and turning good ideas into reality.
This is a role for you who thrive at the intersection of technology, people, and collaboration - and who believe that the best solutions are built together.
What you get
At Lindex, you're not just joining a fashion company, you're becoming part of a company with a higher purpose, to drive meaningful change for women, and a team that truly cares about its people. When you join us, you'll also enjoy:
Supportive onboarding that helps you feel confident and ready
A culture of collaboration, continuous learning and constructive feedback
Generous 30 per cent staff discount
Bonus programme based on our shared success
Collective agreement
Your role in our team
As an Enabling Engineer at Lindex Technology, your mission is to enable teams to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently. You act as a facilitator, problem-solver, and technical partner - helping teams adopt platforms, tools, and practices in a sustainable and scalable way.
You work closely with engineers, product teams, and stakeholders across the organisation, translating needs into practical solutions and ensuring that our technology landscape supports both current and future ways of working.
In the role you will also:
Enable teams by improving developer experience, tooling, and workflows
Support adoption of shared platforms, standards, and best practices
Collaborate with teams to identify friction, bottlenecks, and improvement opportunities
Contribute to automation, self-service, and platform capabilities
Act as a bridge between technology, processes, and people
Share knowledge through documentation, coaching, and hands-on support
Is this you?
You are curious, collaborative, and genuinely enjoy helping others succeed. You take ownership of your development, feel comfortable navigating change, and like turning complex challenges into clear, usable solutions.
You welcome feedback, take initiative in your development, embrace learning, and are curious about digital tools that support you and your team to grow. We also believe you have:
Experience working in engineering, platform, DevOps, or enabling roles
A good understanding of modern cloud platforms, developer tools, or infrastructure
Experience improving ways of working, processes, or technical enablement
Strong communication skills and the ability to work with diverse teams
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Experience from retail, large organisations, or complex IT environments is a bonus - but your mindset and willingness to learn matter most.
Who we are
We're a growing global fashion company from Sweden, driven by a higher purpose: to drive meaningful change for women. Our commitment to women, sustainability, and customers guides everything we do as we build a brand-driven, sustainable company with a digital-first mindset. At Lindex, we're all about doing things together - collaborating, sharing ideas, and supporting one another. Because together, we achieve more than we ever could alone.
Got a good feeling? We'd love to hear from you.
Apply today - we're excited to get to know you! If you have questions, reach out using the contact details below. We review applications continuously, so don't wait too long. We like to keep things simple, so please apply online (not by email). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), https://www.lindex.com/se?hl=sv
Nils Ericsonsplatsen 3 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Head Office Jobbnummer
9859660