EMS Supply Manager
2023-12-15
Do you thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where your strategic thinking and leadership skills can make a significant impact? Then this could be an interesting opportunity for you! We are now looking for a Material Supply Manager to lead our EMS Supply team to continue our journey forward.
Who is your future team?
Axis production is outsourced to contract manufacturers, so called Electronic Manufacturing Service partners (EMS). Our EMS partners is hence our largest supplier group where all Axis products is being produced. You will lead a team of 15 dedicated co-workers in the EMS Supply team. A highly skilled and ambitious team who make things happen! The team consists of 13 Purchasers, a Purchasing coordinator and a Supply Lead. Together the team is responsible for securing the right product availability at our 7 configuration and logistic centers/sites globally. The responsibility includes tactical procurement and supply planning for all products being produced at Axis EMS's, as well as setting inventory strategies and policies, with the aim to balance service level and cost, and drive growth for Axis. Being responsible for the supply planning for Axis largest supplier group the team plays an important role in Axis S&OP and S&OE processes. The purchasers are responsible for different product categories which together conclude a broad product portfolio with various complexities, demand patterns and lifecycle stages. But the assignment does not stop there. To ensure operational excellence as we grow it is important to work with continuous improvements - initiate and implement process improvements and ensure efficient cross-functional collaborations.
You will be a part of the Demand & Supply management team, part of Axis Global Supply Chain, and collaborate closely with other functions and organizations at Axis such as Demand Planning, Sales, Product Management, Sourcing, Manufacturing, amongst others.
What will you do?
As Manager for EMS Supply you will be responsible for driving and optimizing our procurement operations and play an important role in achieving results through efficient collaboration cross-functionally.
Your responsibilities include:
* Lead a team of 15 procurement professionals. Provide guidance, direction and ensure a culture of collaboration, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.
* Operational and strategic development of the function. This starts with setting and follow up budgets, as well as goals and strategies for the function.
* Personnel management including driving team efficiency, enable personnel development, planning resources and setting salary.
* Together with the team develop and implement effective procurement strategies and ways of working to ensure timely and cost-efficient acquisition of goods.
* Drive and develop our inventory management strategy and related KPIs.
* Make sure the day-to-day work for the team is smooth.
* Cultivate and nurture relationships with the contract manufacturers.
The positions many interfaces will provide an excellent opportunity to develop a broad understanding of Axis business, something that is important to be successful in this position.
The position is based in our HQ, Lund and involves traveling, approx. 20 days/year. You will report to the Demand & Supply Director.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced and grounded leader with proven experience from Procurement management. We believe that you are a person with a strong personal drive who easily co-operates across organizational borders, always open and willing to learn. You are used to work in a fast paced and growing environment, have a flexible attitude but with a structured approach when putting plans into actions. Successful characteristics would be a strong ambition paired with a lack of prestige personality and high level of emotional intelligence and self-awareness.
We believe that you have:
* Proven experience from Procurement Management. Preferably in a global environment.
* Master's or bachelor's degree in relevant area.
* A business-oriented mindset and strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data to drive strategic procurement decisions.
* A genuine interest in developing others.
* Experience from working in S&OP and S&OE processes.
* An ability to build and sustain strong trusting collaborative internal and external relationships.
* A proactive mindset, always seeking opportunities for process improvement.
* You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
What Axis have to offer:
Axis is a fast-growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our products and solutions focus on security surveillance and remote monitoring based on innovative, modern, and open technology platforms. We are a Swedish-based company with around 4000 employees. Currently, we have offices in more than 20 countries and cooperate with partners in more than 70 countries. Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. We allow and spur our employees' independent thinking. Here we bring together talented and creative people working towards the same goal - innovating for a smarter, safer world!
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We will call for interviews continuously throughout the application time.
